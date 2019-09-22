The Marshall Lions Club met at noon on Tuesday at the Panola-Harrison meeting room, 410 E. Houston.
A delicious luncheon of parmesan chicken was served by Catfish Express Catering.
Vice-President Robert Wood called the meeting to order and welcomed Lions with a reminder to turn off or silence cell phones. Lion Robert asked Lion P. A. Almquist to open the meeting with prayer, followed the Pledges of Allegiance to the US and Texas flags led by Lion Tim Young.
“I’d Rather Belong to the Lions” and “America, the Beautiful” were sung with gusto, led by song leader Lion Kent Reeves, accompanied on the piano by Lion Stacy Bowen.
Lion Tamer Patrick Owens welcomed all to the meeting. Guests included Shana McCann, Katie McCann and Lori Smith, guests of Lions Robert and Brenda Wood and prospective new Lion Fred Badalamente. The count in the den is 24. The Thought for the Day is: “If you don’t have to do something right, when are you going to find time to fix it?”
Tail Twister Chris Horsley levied several fines, telling everyone that table one had a monopoly on women, and fined the men. He asked Lions if they were going to watch the Astros-Rangers game tonight. Several answered in the affirmative!
Lion Chris said the Lions Club spellers took third place at the Annual Literacy Council’s Spelling Bee! Those spellers were Lions Cody Holloway and P. A. Almquist and Lion Dare Westmoreland’s wife Gayle. He commented to Lion Bob Swanson about Iowa State’s narrow win last weekend! Lion Chris encouraged Lions to go to the Marshall Lions facebook page.
The celebrations this week include Lion Tim Young on the 19th, Lions Dare Westmoreland, Richard Gaulden and Patrick Owens on the 23rd, Lion Alan Grantham’s wife Natalie, and Lion Stacy Bowen’s granddaughter Katherine’s 4th birthday this week. He appointed Lion P. A. Almquist to lead the club in singing our “Happy Song” to them.
Lion Alan Grantham announced that he was contacted this morning about the Chamber of Commerce’s Police and Firefighter Appreciation Banquet. He said Marshall Lions annually give a stipend to the “Law Enforcement Officer of the Year” and the “Firefighter of the Year” and wanted the club to approve the payment. The club approved the expenditure.
VP Wood introduced the program, Mrs. Tiffany Ammerman, wife of Lion Jim Ammerman, and representative of both Marshall Regional Arts Council and Marshall Symphony. She was there to tell about the upcoming concert, “Voices, the Heartland Concert.” The concert featured classic and contemporary country hits from the “Heartland” such as Zack Brown, Vince Gill, Allison Krauss, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Tim McGraw, Dolly Parton, Carrie Underwood and more!
Tiffany told about the process to select the singers who performed on Saturday night. They entered auditions which were held at OS2, Telegraph Park and Legends. Nine finalists were chosen: Miriam Black from Marshall; Betty Booth from Carthage; Joe Buck Crisp from Marshall; Chase Dalson from Carthage; Missie Monroe from Carthage; Levi Pilkington from Harleton; Quinn Ponder from Marshall; Judy Severs from Waskom and 12-year-old Presley West from Marshall.
Songs include “Don’t Let Your Love Start Slippin’ Away”; “Sweet Annie” “Before He Cheats” “Killing The Blues”; “Mama’s Broken Heart”; “Live Like You Were Dyin’”; “Little White Church”; “When You Say Nothing At All”; “Hell On Heels”; “As She’s Walkin’ Away”; “I Can’t Tell You Why;” “Cowboy Casanova”; “Girl Crush”: “Jolene”; “Blue Bayou”; “Landslide”; “Look At Us”; “Liza Jane” and “Whiskey Lullaby.”
Mrs. Ammerman answered a few questions from Lions. VP Wood thanked her for an informative program and presented her with a Lions writing pen. Lion Wood asked Lion James Thompson to close with prayer and adjourned the meeting.