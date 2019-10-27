Special to the News Messenger
The Marshall Lions Club meton Tuesday at the Panola-Harrison meeting room where a luncheon of beef and chicken fajitas was served by Jose Tequila Catering.
Vice-President Robert Wood called the meeting to order and welcomed Lions. Lion Robert asked Lion Jimmie Van Norden to open the meeting with prayer, followed the Pledges of Allegiance to the U.S. and Texas flags led by Lion Ed Hoffman. ”I’d Rather Belong to the Lions” and “America, the Beautiful” were sung, led by song leader Lion Alan Grantham, sung A Capella in the absence of Lion Stacy Bowen.
Lion Tamer Patrick Owens welcomed all to the meeting. Lion Patrick commented on the tornado damage in Panola County, and asked if anyone had any damage from the storms last weekend. There were no guests at the meeting today. The count for the day in the Den is 23. The Thought for the Day is: “If you are looking for perfection, don’t look in the mirror!”
Tail Twister Chris Horsley levied several fines, one to Lion Paul Martin for being late and reported that the Astros play tonight. He also pointed to a sticker on his shirt that said “I Voted” and reminded Lions to be sure and exercise that right to vote. Lion Chris announced that there were no birthdays, but Lion Patrick Owens said we could sing to his granddaughter Brooklyn, who will be two years old on Friday. Lion Chris assigned Lion Kent Reeves to lead the club in our “Happy Song” to her in the key of “B” for Brooklyn!
Lion Ed Hoffman, chairman of the Funds Dispersal Committee gave a report on the work of the committee. He said he thought we have met our goals and named several donations (other than scholarships): funds for painting the Marshall Depot, Mission Marshall’s Read to Ride bicycle program; Bus Stop Shelters; Harrison County Sheriff’s Office for warrant filing system and the Canine Program; Buddy Benches at elementary schools; Marshall Police Department for tactical shields and helmets and Marshall Fire Department’s Memorial at Central Fire Station on Grove Street.
Lion Robert told Lions that there is a new Lions Club in town – a Hispanic club, yet to be named. Lion Nancy Van Alstine has been working on this for several months. He also informed Lions that Hickory Hill will play at First Methodist Church in Jefferson on Saturday night. The concert is free, but they will collect a love offering and they will have CD’s for sale.
VP Wood called on Program Chair for October, Lion P. A. Almquist to come to the podium. Lion P. A. explained that last week’s bios really gave her insight into fellow members and that there is more of the same this week.
Beginning the program was Lion Ed Hoffman. He said he was born in McAllen, Texas, and when he was small, his family moved to Minnesota. He moved back to Texas as an adult and bought a pattern company. He joined Lions in August, 1982, and has held several offices. He is married to Kathy and they have three children. He served several terms as a City Commissioner and has served on the Board of MEDCO.
Next up was Lion Patrick Owens. He joined Lions in March of 2014, and is currently serving as Lion Tamer. He was born in San Antonio and was placed in Methodist Home where he was adopted. He worked at Owens Electric and Panola-Harrison Electric Co-op. He is married to Cindy and they have two daughters and three grandchildren. They are active at St. Mark’s Methodist Church, a prison ministry and Emmaus. Patrick currently works at Sullivan’s Funeral Home. He reported that he did a DNA test a year and was reunited with his birth mother. He said he talks with her every day.
Third was Lion Heath Parker. He was born May 30, 1971, in Oakdale, Louisiana. In 1989, he joined the US Army, stationed at Fort Knox and served in Germany. Upon return to the US, he was at Fort Riley, Kansas for three years.
When he was discharged, he worked in Longview and worked Pipeline jobs for about 15 years. He bought Platinum Collision two years ago, which he operates with his wife, Angela. They have three kids and Lion Heath proudly announced they are expecting their first grandson. Lion Heath became a Marshall Lion in April,2018, and serves on the Board.
Tail Twister Chris Horsley came to the podium next. He said he was born in Houston and was an “Astros Buddy” and played trombone at high school and later at the University of Texas at Austin. He earned a Pharmacy degree and met his wife Cynthia on a ski trip. When they married, she already had a job at Entex in Marshall, and since he could use his degree at any pharmacy, they decided to settle in Marshall, “for a while,” working at The Drug Shop, Eckerd’s Pharmacy and later at K&B Drugs. He and Cynthia have reared three daughters and proudly stated that all three are UT alumni. They are enjoying three grandchildren. He and Cynthia started Fresh Air Oxygen and Medical Supply in 2005. Chris said he is a runner and has participated in Triathlon events. He was a member of Marshall Jaycees and was a 5 term City Commissioner. He has dabbled in brewing his own beer, enjoys fishing and umpired for his daughter’s softball teams. He joined Marshall Lions in March, 2008.
Lion Brenda inadvertently left off a bio last week – Lion Ken Poindexter. He was born in Gladewater. His parents were from Arkansas and they moved back when he was 10 years old. He recounted selling “Grit” newspapers as a boy, for not much money! He worked on the Daily News on TV and in 1991 bought Carrington Motor Company and ran it for nine years. He retired and after 4 years, being depressed, away from people, went to work for Radio KCUL, later KMHT. He says he LOVES Marshall and he and his wife Ellen raised one daughter who lives in Van, Texas. He is active in The Church of Christ. He joined Marshall Lions in June, 2006, and has served as President and Director.
Lion Wood asked Lion Dudley Swofford to close with prayer and adjourned the meeting.