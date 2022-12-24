Cumberland Presbyterian Church’s annual live nativity event has been a tradition in Marshall for more than 30 years.
For the volunteers who work weeks to get it set up, the “Walk to Bethlehem” is their own gift to the community.
“Well, it’s kind of our gift to the community,” Pastory William “Rusty” Rustenhaven III said. “It’s something that has become a tradition for a lot of families in this community. It’s something that tells the good news story through the Bible. It’s part of Wonderland of Lights, because this is the light of the world, Jesus... It reminds us of why we have the Christmas season.”
The live nativity is performed over two days at the church, with five nativity scenes coming straight from the Bible stationed along a trail lit by candles in the small grove of trees beside the church. Actors, live animals, choirs, lanterns and music accompany the event, and guests enjoy coffee and hot chocolate before and afterwards.
The church also keeps Christmas music playing in its sanctuary for guests to sit and enjoy at the event and displays hundreds of donated nativity scenes in their fellowship hall.
“They’ve all been donated by the church members, and actually we have some that had been donated by people in the community who have seen these when they come and say ‘I’m downsizing. I can’t put this in my house anymore. Would you like to it?’” Rusthaven said. “It is an amazing collection. We do have somebody in our church that has, in the past, catalogued and looked at different ones from around the world who try to keep us from duplicating (them).”
The five scenes include Joseph and Mary meeting the angel, the shepherds following the angels, the manger scene and the three wise men finding the baby Jesus.
Rusthaven says rehearsals for new volunteers take place the week before. There are no lines to memorize, but actors learn their tableaus and how they should bring their scene to life.
The church also works on building and setting up each scene.
“We’ve set it up through the years, so it’s less every year, as far as the actual getting it done, but like we put sawdust down,” Rusthaven said. “A man spent two days doing that. In the past, we’ve done different other things. So it’s a lot of prep, with costumes, making sure they’re clean and sorted and ready to work for our new crowd.”