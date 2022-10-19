The Friday Open Studio sketch group hosted their first meet the artist and gallery opening Thursday at the Marshall Place Gallery, located at 1300 Pinecrest Drive in Marshall.
The event featured work from a number of local artists, including Mary Jean Davis, Kathryn Jones, Jack Cargill, Teddy McClendon, Marilyn Markum, Johnnie Terri, Barbara Tyler, Lyn Mazey, Patty Lovelace, Sandi Bennett, Terri deNatale and Beau Bowlin.
The artists are part of a local group that meets at Warehouse 208 in Marshall on Fridays to sketch or paint live models.
“We all get together and we have people come in and model for us, it’s a lot of fun,” Lovelace said.
This is the first time the group has come together for a gallery exhibit of their work, according to Lovelace, who added that they hoped to make it an annual event.
The gallery features an array of different works by the artists, including a number of sketches featuring local people who modeled for the group.
Lovelace added that anyone interested in participating is welcome to attend the groups weekly meetings, and or contact her directly at (903) 926-5050 or through email at pattylovelace3@gmail.com.
The art work will be on display at the gallery through the end of October.