Try this unique salad recipe with your family and friends.
Salad on a stick with honey mustard and cilantro lime dressing
Salad:
1/2 cup fresh vegetables, cut into 1-inch chucks (suggestions: bell peppers, cucumbers, zucchini, tomato (cherry or grape), radish and mushrooms
1-1 1/2 ounces of low-fat cheddar cheese cut into cubes
Honey Mustard Yogurt Dressing:
1 cup plain, fat free or low-fat yogurt
3 tablespoons sweet honey deli-style mustard
2 teaspoons honey
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon sugar
Cilantro Lime Yogurt Dressing:
1 cup plain, fat-free or low-fat yogurt
1 tablespoon minced cilantro
2 tablespoon minced scallion
2 tablespoon fresh lime juice
Salt to taste
For something a little different one can alternate vegetables and cheese cubes on skewer. To create the salad, use leaf lettuce or spinach leaves and ribbon around vegetables.
Honey Mustard Dressing:
Stir all ingredients together until well-blended. Store in refrigerator until ready to serve. Dip and enjoy!
Cilantro Lime Dressing:
In a small bowl, combine the yogurt, cilantro, scallions and lime juice. Add salt to taste. Set aside for at least an hour to allow flavors to meld. Will keep 3 to 4 days in refrigerator.
Makes 8 servings. Prep Time: 20 min Cook Time: 20 min
Per serving (of Salad only): 90 calories, 3g fat, 2g saturated fat, 10mg cholesterol, 260mg sodium, 20 percent DV calcium, 11g protein, 4g carbohydrates.
Per serving: (of Honey Mustard) calories 76, fat 4g, saturated fat 1g, cholesterol 5mg, sodium 324mg, total carbohydrate 8g, dietary fiber 5g, protein 3g.
Per serving: (of Cilantro Lime Dressing only): 16 calories, 0g fat, 0g saturated fat, .5mg cholesterol, 70mg sodium, 5 percent DV calcium, 1g protein, 2g carbohydrates.
For more information, feel free to call the Harrison County Extension Office at (903) 935-8414.