Try this unique salad recipe with your family and friends.

Salad on a stick with honey mustard and cilantro lime dressing

Salad:

1/2 cup fresh vegetables, cut into 1-inch chucks (suggestions: bell peppers, cucumbers, zucchini, tomato (cherry or grape), radish and mushrooms

1-1 1/2 ounces of low-fat cheddar cheese cut into cubes

Honey Mustard Yogurt Dressing:

1 cup plain, fat free or low-fat yogurt

3 tablespoons sweet honey deli-style mustard

2 teaspoons honey

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon sugar

Cilantro Lime Yogurt Dressing:

1 cup plain, fat-free or low-fat yogurt

1 tablespoon minced cilantro

2 tablespoon minced scallion

2 tablespoon fresh lime juice

Salt to taste

For something a little different one can alternate vegetables and cheese cubes on skewer. To create the salad, use leaf lettuce or spinach leaves and ribbon around vegetables.

Honey Mustard Dressing:

Stir all ingredients together until well-blended. Store in refrigerator until ready to serve. Dip and enjoy!

Cilantro Lime Dressing:

In a small bowl, combine the yogurt, cilantro, scallions and lime juice. Add salt to taste. Set aside for at least an hour to allow flavors to meld. Will keep 3 to 4 days in refrigerator.

Makes 8 servings. Prep Time: 20 min Cook Time: 20 min

Per serving (of Salad only): 90 calories, 3g fat, 2g saturated fat, 10mg cholesterol, 260mg sodium, 20 percent DV calcium, 11g protein, 4g carbohydrates.

Per serving: (of Honey Mustard) calories 76, fat 4g, saturated fat 1g, cholesterol 5mg, sodium 324mg, total carbohydrate 8g, dietary fiber 5g, protein 3g.

Per serving: (of Cilantro Lime Dressing only): 16 calories, 0g fat, 0g saturated fat, .5mg cholesterol, 70mg sodium, 5 percent DV calcium, 1g protein, 2g carbohydrates.

Louisareal McDonald is the county agent for family and community health in Harrison County.