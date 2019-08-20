Now that school has started, students will be looking for a quick and easy after-school snack. The following recipes will make a great after school snack.
Cucumber Turkey Stackers
Ingredients:
1/2 avocado, peeled and pitted
2 tablespoons honey
Juice of (1) lemon
2 teaspoons garlic, minced
1/4 cup cilantro, chopped
2 tablespoons light mayonnaise
2 slices turkey cold cut
2 slices swiss cheese, (or cheese of choice)
8 slices cucumber rounds, 1/4-inch thick
4 round crackers
Directions:
In a bowl, smash the avocado pulp with a fork and then add the honey, lemon juice, garlic, cilantro, and mayonnaise, combining until smooth, set aside.
Cut turkey slices and cheese slices into fours.Spread each cucumber round with the honey avocado spread, as if it were sandwich brad. Starting with a cracker bottom, layer cucumber rounds evenly with the turkey and cheese slices. Top each off with another cucumber round turkey and cheese slice and serve.
Serves: 2
Ham, Swiss and Apple Quesadillas
Ingredients for Quesadillas:
2 tablespoon Dijon mustard
4 oz. cream cheese, softened
4 (10-inch) flour tortillas
1 1/2 cup Swiss or gruyere cheese, shredded
1/2 lb. black forest ham, thinly sliced
1 tart apple, cored and very thinly sliced
1/4 cup honey
2 scallions, finely chopped
2 tablespoons coconut oil, melted
Ingredients for Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce:
1/4 cup honey
1/4 cup Dijon mustard
2 tablespoon mayonnaise
1/4 teaspoon paprika
Directions:
Preheat oven to 375°F. Line 2 sheet pans with parchment paper.
Whisk together the Dijon mustard and cream cheese to a spreadable consistency. Lay out 2 of the tortillas on each pan, divide the cream cheese mixture between the 4 tortillas and spread within 1 inch of the edges. Sprinkle the shredded cheese over the cream cheese mixture. Add the ham slices evenly over each tortilla, add the apple slices to only half of each tortilla and drizzle each with 1 tablespoon of honey and some of the scallions. Fold each tortilla in half and brush with the melted coconut oil.
Bake for 10-12 minutes until the cheese is melted and tortillas are browned. Mix together the dipping sauce ingredients. Remove the tortillas from the oven and let rest for 2 minutes, cut the wedges and serve immediately with the Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce.
Serves: 4
Tip: You can also cook these quesadillas in a skillet or grill pan if you prefer, but the oven method is a god way to keep your hands free for the other prep tasks and allows you to cook multiples at the same time.
Shredded Honey Turkey Sliders
Ingredients:
1 turkey breast
1 package dry Italian Dressing
32 ounces low sodium chicken broth
1/2 cup honey
Directions: Place ingredients in a slow cooker or crock pot. Start on high for one hour. Turn down to low and cook for a least another 6 to 8 hours. Remove turkey from broth and shred. Place in a shallow container with broth and cool quickly. Place in refrigerator overnight for flavors to meld. Place shredded turkey and broth back in crock pot or slow cooker and turn on low to reheat.
Serve on slider buns.
Serve lettuce leaves and tomato slices as condiments. BBQ sauce or mayo are also great sides.
Serves: 10-12 sliders