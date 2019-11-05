Back by popular demand, a chili dog luncheon will be sponsored again by the Harrison Extension Education Association on Friday, Nov. 8. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
If you want to enjoy a delicious lunch of home-made chili dogs, chips, cookies and tea, then make your way to the Harrison County Extension Office at 102 W. Houston St. in Marshall.
The Harrison County Extension Office is located on the south side of the square on the second floor of the Courthouse Annex building. Tickets are now on sale for $5 per person and may be purchased from any Harrison Extension Education Association member or at the Harrison County Extension Office. Dine-in or take-out lunches will be available.
This is a fund raising event for the Harrison Extension Education Association to support county educational activities such as youth activities, community service and educational learning experiences for club members.
Did you know that the Texas Extension Education Association (TEEA) was organized in August 1926 on the Texas A&M University campus? The primary purpose for organizing was to establish a scholarship for a deserving 4-H girl. Harrison County was proud to have the first recipient (Golden Evans) of this award in 1927. Years later, a scholarship was established in Vondell McLendon’s (a former Harrison County resident) honor. McLendon served two years as a District 5 Texas Extension Education Association Director. These scholarships have grown through the years; seven 4-H members receive one each year across the district. TEEA also gives three career scholarships to TEEA members to help them further their education.
Harrison County is also known to have the first African-American District 5 Texas Extension Education Associate Director, Eulah McNeice, to serve on the State Board for a two-year term.
Circle your calendars for Friday and join us for some good home cooking and eating! For more information, contact the Harrison County Extension Office at (903) 935-8414.