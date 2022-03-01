Colourful background from various herbs and spices for cooking in bowls
Louraiseal McDonald is Family Community Health Specialist for Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service. She can be reached via email at ldmcdonald@ag.tamu.edu or via phone at (903) 935-8414.

 Special to the News Messenger

Are you looking for something warm with vegetables a maybe a little chicken? Try this Easy Chicken Pot Pie recipe.

Leftover chicken and frozen veggies help this chicken pot pie come together quickly.

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

  • 1 2/3 cups thawed frozen mixed vegetables
  • 1 cup cut-up cooked chicken
  • 1 can low-fat cream of chicken soup
  • 1 cup reduced-fat baking mix
  • 1/2 cup non-fat milk
  • 1 egg

Directions:

  1. Wash hands and any cooking surfaces
  2. Pre-heat oven to 400°F
  3. Mix vegetables, chicken, and soup in an ungreased, 9-inch pie plate
  4. Stir remaining ingredients in a mixing bowl with fork until blended
  5. Pour mixture over vegetables and chicken in pie plate
  6. Bake 30 minutes or until golden brown
  7. Let cool for 5 minutes and serve

Nutrients Per Serving: 189 calories, 4 g total fat, 0 g saturated fat, 55 mg cholesterol, 716 mg sodium, 26 g carbohydrates, 3 g fiber, 9 g total sugar, 5 g added sugar, and 13 g protein.

If you have any questions, please contact the Harrison County Extension Office, (903) 935-8414.

— Texas A&M AgriLife Extension provides equal opportunities in its programs and employment to all persons, regardless of race, color, sex, religion, national origin, disability, age, genetic information, veteran status, sexual orientation, or gender identity.

