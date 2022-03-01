Are you looking for something warm with vegetables a maybe a little chicken? Try this Easy Chicken Pot Pie recipe.
Leftover chicken and frozen veggies help this chicken pot pie come together quickly.
Serves: 6
Ingredients:
- 1 2/3 cups thawed frozen mixed vegetables
- 1 cup cut-up cooked chicken
- 1 can low-fat cream of chicken soup
- 1 cup reduced-fat baking mix
- 1/2 cup non-fat milk
- 1 egg
Directions:
- Wash hands and any cooking surfaces
- Pre-heat oven to 400°F
- Mix vegetables, chicken, and soup in an ungreased, 9-inch pie plate
- Stir remaining ingredients in a mixing bowl with fork until blended
- Pour mixture over vegetables and chicken in pie plate
- Bake 30 minutes or until golden brown
- Let cool for 5 minutes and serve
Nutrients Per Serving: 189 calories, 4 g total fat, 0 g saturated fat, 55 mg cholesterol, 716 mg sodium, 26 g carbohydrates, 3 g fiber, 9 g total sugar, 5 g added sugar, and 13 g protein.
If you have any questions, please contact the Harrison County Extension Office, (903) 935-8414.