Are you looking for a recipe that will use your garden vegetables? Try one of these:
Foil-Pack Vegetables
Prep Time: 10 min
Total Time: 20 min
1 cup zucchini chunks (1-1/2 inch)
1 cup medium button mushrooms
1 cup each: red and yellow pepper chunks (1-1/2)
1 cup large cherry tomatoes
1/4 cup Light Zesty Italian Reduced Fat Dressing
2 Tbsp grated Parmesan Cheese
Preheat grill to medium-high heat. Toss vegetables and tomatoes with dressing. Place in center of 18-inch long piece of heavy-duty foil. (or, use double layer of regular foil.) Bring up foil sides. Double fold top and ends to seal packet, leaving room for heat circulation inside. Grill 8 to 10 min. or until vegetables are crisp-tender, turning after 4 minutes. Cut slits in foil to release steam. Open packet. Sprinkle vegetable mixture with cheese.
Makes 6 servings, 3/4 cup each.
Per serving: 45 calories, 1/5g total fat, 0.5g saturated fat, 5 mg cholesterol, 210 mg sodium, 6g carbohydrate, 2g dietary fiber, 3g sugars, 3g protein, 20 percent DV Vitamin A, 80 percent DV Vitamin C, 4 percent DV Calcium, 2 percent DV Iron.
Recipe from: Kraftfoods.com.
Okra Skewers
8 12-inch wooden skewers
1 pound small okra pods
1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
1 teaspoon minced garlic
Salt
1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
Soak skewers in water 30 minutes. Prepare grill. Divide okra pods evenly among skewers (thread pods with two skewers to ease grilling). Combine olive oil with remaining ingredients; brush over okra. Grill okra 4-6 minutes on each side or until crisp-tender. Serve immediately.
Yield: 4 servings
Per serving: Calories 67; Fat 3.6g, Sat Fat 0.5g; Protein-2.4g; Fiber 3.7g; Mexican Squash Casserole
4 small yellow squash, sliced
3 medium zucchini, sliced
1 medium yellow onion, sliced
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 tsp olive oil
1 jalapeno, chopped
1 can low-sodium corn kernels
1/2 cup grated 2 percent milk cheddar cheese
1 1/2 tsp cumin
Preparation Time: 30 minutes
Makes 6 servings.
Heat oil in large skillet. Lightly sauté the squash, zucchini, onion and garlic until just soft. Toss with the remaining ingredients. Place in a lightly oiled 2-quart casserole dish. Bake at 400 degrees for 20 minutes. Serve warm with grilled chicken or pork.
Per serving (1/6 recipe): Calories 120, Calories from fat 25, Total Fat 3g, Saturated Fat 1g, Trans Fat 0 g, Cholesterol 0mg, Sodium 170mg, Total Carbohydrate 21g, Dietary Fiber 3g, Sugars 7g, Protein 7g.
Sodium 300mg.