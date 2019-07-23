Don’t forget the green beans for your next social gathering. Try one of these unique green beans recipe with your family and friends.
Green Beans with Maple-Bacon Dressing
1 bag (16 ounces) frozen French-style green beans
1/2 cup chicken broth
1 tablespoon bacon bits
1 tablespoon maple syrup
1 tablespoon cider vinegar
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
Bring broth to boil in large saucepan, add beans, cover and simmer over medium-heat until beans are crisp-tender. Remove from heat, drain, and place beans in a serving bowl. Mix together bacon bits, syrup, vinegar, and pepper in small bowl and pour over beans. Toss.
Makes 2-3 servings.
Per serving: calories 76, fat 4g, saturated fat 1g, cholesterol 5mg, sodium 324mg, total carbohydrate 8g, dietary fiber 5g, protein 3g.
Green Beans and Sun-Dried Tomato Toss
1 lb. small red, white, and yellow new potatoes, halved or quartered
2 cups or 12 oz fresh green beans, trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces
1/4 sun-dried tomatoes in olive oil, drained and chopped
1/3 cup bottled fat-Parmesan or Great Value Italian salad dressing
4 cups pre-washed Italian salad greens
4 slices, crisp cooked and crumbled (optional)
Bring a large pot of salted water to boiling; add potatoes, and green beans. Cook covered, until tender, about 10-12 minutes; drain. Return to pot. Add dried tomatoes and salad dressing; toss gently until well coated.
Place greens in large serving bowl. Stir in potatoes and beans. Sprinkle with bacon pieces, if desired.
Per serving: calories 110, fat 2g, cholesterol 138 mg, sodium 138 mg, carbohydrate 21g, fiber 4g, protein 4g.
Louisareal McDonald is the county agent for family and community health in Harrison County.