Don’t forget the green beans for your next social gathering. Try one of these unique green beans recipe with your family and friends.

Green Beans with Maple-Bacon Dressing

1 bag (16 ounces) frozen French-style green beans

1/2 cup chicken broth

1 tablespoon bacon bits

1 tablespoon maple syrup

1 tablespoon cider vinegar

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Bring broth to boil in large saucepan, add beans, cover and simmer over medium-heat until beans are crisp-tender. Remove from heat, drain, and place beans in a serving bowl. Mix together bacon bits, syrup, vinegar, and pepper in small bowl and pour over beans. Toss.

Makes 2-3 servings.

Per serving: calories 76, fat 4g, saturated fat 1g, cholesterol 5mg, sodium 324mg, total carbohydrate 8g, dietary fiber 5g, protein 3g.

Green Beans and Sun-Dried Tomato Toss

1 lb. small red, white, and yellow new potatoes, halved or quartered

2 cups or 12 oz fresh green beans, trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces

1/4 sun-dried tomatoes in olive oil, drained and chopped

1/3 cup bottled fat-Parmesan or Great Value Italian salad dressing

4 cups pre-washed Italian salad greens

4 slices, crisp cooked and crumbled (optional)

Bring a large pot of salted water to boiling; add potatoes, and green beans. Cook covered, until tender, about 10-12 minutes; drain. Return to pot. Add dried tomatoes and salad dressing; toss gently until well coated.

Place greens in large serving bowl. Stir in potatoes and beans. Sprinkle with bacon pieces, if desired.

Per serving: calories 110, fat 2g, cholesterol 138 mg, sodium 138 mg, carbohydrate 21g, fiber 4g, protein 4g.

Louisareal McDonald is the county agent for family and community health in Harrison County.

