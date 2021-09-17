Background actors are needed for the M. Night Shyamalan-produced film that will be shooting at Caddo Lake, the casting team has announced.
The feature film, Untitled Caddo Lake Film, is looking for actors in East Texas, Shreveport and surrounding areas. Background actors — or extras — will be paid to play roles such as neighbors, police officers, nurses and other roles in the film.
Everyone is welcome to apply, and the casting team is also interested in people who are willing to provide their own boat or car to be used in the film, for extra pay.
Production will take place starting in October 2021, and most roles will only be on set for one to two days, the casting team said.
All casting submissions can be done virtually by visiting tinyurl.com/caddobackground and filling out the background performer application.
Anyone interested in more information can visit www.caddocasting.com.