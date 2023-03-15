Winners have been announced for the Marshall Art League’s March Madness Art Show.
Best in Show went to Terri DeNatale.
For the One Medium category, first place went to Laura Merrill, second place to Johnnie Terry and third to Terri DeNatale. For the Abstract category, Jenny Langford was honored. Jack Cargill took the Portrait category, Sandi Peterson Bennett the drawing category and Barbara Tyler the Nature/Animals category.
In Mixed Medium, Amy Hitchcock took first place, Patty Lovelace took second place and Dennis O’Bryant took third place. In Photography, Terry Moore took first, Leana Westergaard took second and Laura Merrill took third.
In 3-D art, Peggy Sue Coston took first place, James E. Sanders took second and Vickie J. Langford Lacy took third.
The show will be up through March 29 at the Marshall Place Gallery at U.S. 59 South and Pinecrest Drive. Enter under the Stage sign.