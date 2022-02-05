The Marshall Art League is presenting their annual March Madness Art Show 2022. You do not have to be a member of Marshall Art League to enter. You must be 18 years of age or older to participate. The art will be judged, and there will be cash prizes in four categories and also a Best in Show prize of $200 cash.
To enter, bring your art to the Marshall Place Gallery on March 1 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. The Marshall Place Gallery is located in the Marshall Place Shopping Center between Hobby Lobby and Ollie’s.
Categories for this show include paintings done in oil, acrylic, watercolor, pastel and graphite. Also mixed media work will be accepted, along with pottery, glass, fabric art, metal, wood, jewelry, sculpture and photography.
There is a fee of $20 per entry, or $35 for two or three entries, with a limit of three entries per artist.
Judging will be by a professional in the arts who is not a member of the Marshall Art League.
A reception will be held on Thursday, March 3, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Awards will be announced by 5 p.m.
Art will hang the entire month of March.
The Marshall Art League encourages artists not to miss this opportunity to see what local artists have been creating.