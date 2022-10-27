Residents and staff of Oakwood House Assisted Living Facility in Marshall welcomed community families on Tuesday to its annual Trick or Treat Halloween event.
Children dressed in full costume visited the business with their families at 2907 Victory Drive in Marshall, where residents and other local businesses were handing out candy, and running a number of games for the community to enjoy.
Children were able to play ball toss games, try their hand at corn hole, toss a spider into a web and more, all while collecting a bag full of candy almost a week before Halloween even takes place.
“We love to have people out here to enjoy the event every year, and the residents love meeting everyone,” said Brooke Collier with Oakwood House.
Other community businesses represented at the event were Marshall Homecare and Hospice, Heritage House of Marshall, and Christus Good Shepherd Homecare, all of which had team members volunteer their time to participate in the event.
A number of residents of Oakwood House sat outside during the event, mingling with community members and passing out candy to families who visited.
“We have a lot of fun here,” Collier said.