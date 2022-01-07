Marshall attorney Michael C. Smith recently received his master’s degree in World War II Studies from a program offered jointly through Arizona State University and The National WWII Museum in New Orleans.
Smith previously received a bachelor’s degree in history from East Texas State University, a master’s degree in public affairs from the LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin, and a law degree from Baylor University
He is the author of two books on World War II subjects, Essex Class Carriers in action and US Light Carriers in action; is the sole named inventor on two U.S. patents; and maintains websites on practice in local federal courts as well as intellectual property cases in all Texas federal courts.
Smith is a partner in the Dallas-based law firm Scheef & Stone, LLP. He manages the firm’s Marshall office in the historic Hub Shoe Store building in downtown Marshall, and assists clients in complex commercial litigation in Texas federal courts.