The Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce presents the “Wonderland of Lights Lighted Christmas Parade” award-winning entries for 2021:

Most Unique Entry: “Waterville,” the City of Marshall Water Billing Department

Best of Theme: Crossroads Baptist Church

Best Overall Lighted Entry: Marshall Ballet Theatre

Best Lighted Float: TX Gates

Best Lighted Truck/Trailer: Marshall Texas Lions Club

Best Lighted Truck: Harrison County ESD 3 Fire Rescue

Best Lighted Antique Vehicle: Rusty Lugnuts Car Club Steven Phelps

Best School Band: Marshall High School Big Red Pride

Most Spirited Marching: Marshall High School Cheerleaders

Best Equine: Three Star Ranch

Best Lighted Agricultural: Elysian Fields FFA

