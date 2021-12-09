The Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce presents the “Wonderland of Lights Lighted Christmas Parade” award-winning entries for 2021:
■ Most Unique Entry: “Waterville,” the City of Marshall Water Billing Department
■ Best of Theme: Crossroads Baptist Church
■ Best Overall Lighted Entry: Marshall Ballet Theatre
■ Best Lighted Float: TX Gates
■ Best Lighted Truck/Trailer: Marshall Texas Lions Club
■ Best Lighted Truck: Harrison County ESD 3 Fire Rescue
■ Best Lighted Antique Vehicle: Rusty Lugnuts Car Club Steven Phelps
■ Best School Band: Marshall High School Big Red Pride
■ Most Spirited Marching: Marshall High School Cheerleaders
■ Best Equine: Three Star Ranch
■ Best Lighted Agricultural: Elysian Fields FFA