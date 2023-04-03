The members of one of Harrison County’s oldest Baptist Church gathered on March 26 to celebrate the first pastoral anniversary of the Rev. James D. and Lady Carolyn Bell.
Pastors and their congregations traveled from Arkansas, Louisiana, West Texas and Mississippi to gather together to help Bethesda Missionary Baptist Church of Marshall pay tribute to this anointed Man and Woman of God. During the celebration, Rhonda Marshall Newhouse, daughter of Marshall’s first Black mayor the late Willie Jean Birmingham, offered words of encouragement to Pastor James and Lady Bell on behalf of Pemberton High School classmates.
The Rev. James J. Bolton, PhD., pastor of the legendary Saint James Missionary Baptist Church of Odessa, offered a dynamic sermon during the 9:50 a.m. service. The Rev. Robert DeShun Coates, PhD, of the Saint Paul Missionary Baptist Church of Little Rock, Arkansas offered a life changing, inspirational sermon during the 3 p.m. service. The St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church Choir, of Little Rock Arkansas presented joyful gospel musical selections during the services.
Ministers and leaders from the surrounding communities in conjunction with Bethesda Missionary Baptist Church family gathered during the evening service to honor Pastor James D. Bell and to lift up praises for God’s blessings.