Members of the Marshall Fire Department, including Fire Chief Reggie Cooper, pose with Marshall City Councilmembers on Thursday when Mayor Amy Ware officially proclaimed October 9-15 Fire Prevention Week in Marshall. This year marks 100 years of fire prevention week in the country, according to Cooper, who said that the department spent the week meeting with MISD students and staff, and working to bring fire prevention awareness to the community. 

