Members of the Marshall Fire Department, including Fire Chief Reggie Cooper, pose with Marshall City Councilmembers on Thursday when Mayor Amy Ware officially proclaimed October 9-15 Fire Prevention Week in Marshall. This year marks 100 years of fire prevention week in the country, according to Cooper, who said that the department spent the week meeting with MISD students and staff, and working to bring fire prevention awareness to the community.
Marshall City Council observes Fire Prevention Week
- From Staff Reports
-
-
- Comments
Most Popular
Articles
- 3 charged in Marshall shooting
- Report: Former aide hit, slung autistic child at Marshall ISD school
- Marshall Junior High School students make honor roll lists in first six weeks
- Police Reports: Oct. 14, 2022
- Marshall animal shelter issues statement after euthanizing lost dog
- Marshall High School announces first weeks' honor rolls
- Marshall ISD board gets update on STAAR changes, assessment progress
- Harrison County Sheriff's Office investigates accidental shooting of teen
- Horoscope for Saturday, October 15, 2022
- Marshall Early Graduation School releases honor roll lists for first six weeks' period
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.