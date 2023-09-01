For the last few years, Trey Jackson with Marshall Hospice of East Texas has put out a challenge to the community: If support for the annual Fan Drive reaches its goals, Jackson will do something to prove his dedication.
This year was no exception, with Jackson and the rest of the volunteers, including Raven Lenz with Black Bird Bathhouse, working to raise the goal of 450 fans during the annual drive.
That goal was successful, with a number of community members suggesting challenges for Jackson to complete during the event.
But one stood out.
Shannon Cox, with Serenity Salon and Spa, suggested that Jackson come in for a new pink hairdo if the community were able to reach its goal.
“As a local small business owner, events like this are so important to be,” Cox said, “The community comes in and supports us, and we want to give back just as much to them.”
This week Jackson did just that, leaving the salon with a pink, leopard print hairdo thanks to Cox and her business partner Erica Spear, who donated both their time and supplies to dye Jackson’s hair.
“We have a lot of fun doing this, but also it really is for a great cause,” Lenz said, “This drive makes a difference every year to the people who receive those fans, and it’s important that we keep it going.”
The annual event supports the Mission Marshall food pantry by donating hundreds of fans to be distributed to the community through the organization each year.
This year donations came in from all over the country, including Alaska and Hawaii, and even one from Belfast, Ireland, to help support the community here in Marshall.
Jackson said that the fundraiser was able to reach its goals thanks to the support of the community at large, but specifically to Fire Marshal Duana “DJ” Couch, who was singlehandedly able to get 155 fans donated for the cause.
During the summer months, many members of Marshall and the surrounding communities deal with extreme temperatures — some of whom are in houses or apartments without central air conditioning.
These conditions can be dangerous, especially for the elderly and families with young children.
To help combat that within the community, the annual fan drive looks to collect those fans and give them out to the people who need them the most.