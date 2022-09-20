Marshall Depot receives painting from local artist

The Marshall Depot’s board of directors accepted an original painting of the historic train station from local artist Jack Cargill recently.
The painting will be hung in the Marshall Depot Gift Shop, next to the Texas & Pacific Railway Museum.
“On behalf of the Marshall Depot Board, I want to say how much we appreciate the generosity of Jack Cargill in presenting to us and donating his lovely painting of Marshall’s beautiful and historic Depot,” Christina Anderson, president of the MDI Board, said. We’re delighted to receive this gift and will proudly display it.”
Cargill said he has always found the building beautiful. He took a sketchbook and drew the scene from the viaduct, then decided it needed to be painted. He finished the painting from a photograph he took.
“I also love traveling by train, and I have been through that Depot on journeys to and from Chicago and California,” he said. “Beautiful old buildings should be preserved; they are the ongoing history of our city — the Depot, the Ginocchio, the old courthouse, and many others.”
A number of original paintings by Jack Cargill are currently or have been displayed in locations in downtown Marshall and in our East Texas region including at Joe Pine’s Coffee Shop, Texas Tea Room, the Marshall Public Library, Warehouse 308 and the Longview Arboretum.
“There are many wonderful reasons to visit the Marshall Depot, Jack Cargill’s painting just adds another one,” Anderson said. “As you know, we have an outstanding Texas & Pacific Railway Museum at the Depot and we’re incredibly blessed, as a community, to be one of only 525 cities nationwide to have an Amtrak stop. This provides our community members a valuable transportation option for traveling on the Texas Eagle route and connecting to Amtrak’s vast National Network.”
Amtrak’s Texas Eagle provides long-distance daily service through Marshall between San Antonio and Chicago. Amtrak ticket agent hours every day at the Marshall Depot are 7 to 11 a.m. and 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.
The Texas Eagle train (heading west to Dallas/Fort Worth then south to San Antonio) has the scheduled departure time from Marshall each morning at 7:50 a.m., and the Texas Eagle train (heading north to Chicago) has the scheduled departure time from Marshall every evening at 7:31 p.m.
Anderson said the Depot’s board is in process of making upgrades and improvements to the station. She also shared that upcoming community events will include a Halloween at the Depot celebration and the Depot’s participation in Marshall’s popular Wonderland of Lights Festival.
Board Vice President Donald Hocutt and Treasurer Cathy Wright are working with the Depot Board and Depot Gift Shop manager, Abby Herman, on expanding and enhancing the inventory in the Marshall Depot Gift Shop.
The Marshall Depot Inc. is a 501©(3) non-profit established in 1990 to assist the City of Marshall with the restoration, operation, and maintenance of the Depot. The volunteer board raises funds, through tax-deductible donations from individuals as well grants from foundations and governmental entities such as the City of Marshall and Harrison County, to maintain the funding needed each year for the operation of the Depot, including insurance, utilities, security, safety, maintenance, and ongoing preservation of the Marshall Depot and T&P Railway Museum.
The 2022 Annual Marshall Depot Fundraising campaign is still underway. The Board would appreciate community members making a tax-deductible donation by sending a check to Marshall Depot Inc, at the following address: 800 North Washington Avenue, Suite 1, Marshall, Texas 75670.
“We, on the board, are very grateful for the strong support of our city, county, and community members and for recognizing the valuable transportation asset that the Marshall Depot is and the many other benefits it provides related to economic development, tourism, education, quality of life, as well as documenting and continuing Marshall’s rich and fascinating railroad history,” Anderson said.