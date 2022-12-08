The Marshall Depot Board of Directors and HealthCare Express are inviting community members to join them for two festive back-to-back holiday events at the historic Marshall Depot (800 North Washington) in downtown Marshall on Sunday, Dec. 11.
The first event is the Marshall Depot’s traditional “Santa at the Depot” event, which will take place from 4 to 5 p.m. in the Amtrak Waiting Room, which is festively decorated for Christmas and the City of Marshall’s Wonderland of Lights Festival.
The second event — “Polar Express Family Movie Night at the Depot” — begins immediately following at 5:30 p.m. with an outdoor screening of the well-known holiday film featuring the Polar Express train.
Both events at the historic Marshall Depot are free of charge.
“We thought we’d double the fun this year by combining the annual Santa at the Depot event with the Polar Express Family Movie Night,” Christina Anderson, president of the Board of Directors of the non-profit Marshall Depot Inc., said. “We continue to appreciate the wonderful collaborative efforts of our volunteer Marshall Depot Board, HealthCare Express, the City of Marshall, Marshall Main Street and, of course, Mr. and Mrs. Claus to make this special back-to-back event possible to celebrate the holiday season.”
At the “Santa at the Depot” event, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there to greet children and others guests with cookies and Christmas stories. Free photos with Santa are also available.
There will also be a drawing for a free round-trip ticket for four on Amtrak from Marshall to Dallas. The drawing will take place at the end of the “Santa at the Depot” event. You must be present to win. This trip is a donation from Richard and Christina Anderson, on behalf of the Marshall Depot Board.
“We thought a family trip to Dallas from Marshall would be a great holiday drawing for the Christmas event and a wonderful way to remind our community members that they can travel not only long distances on Amtrak from our Marshall Depot station but they can also take their family on short trips, such as the trip to Dallas,” Anderson said.
She added: “The Texas Eagle schedule provides for passengers to leave Marshall at 7:40 a.m. to arrive in Eddie Bernice Johnson Union Station in the heart of downtown Dallas at 11:30 a.m. You have several hours in Dallas to enjoy lunch and/or sites downtown. The return trip leaves Dallas at 3:20 p.m. and arrives back in Marshall at 7:01 p.m. It’s a great day trip from Marshall and provides a fun way for children to learn about the joys of traveling by train.”
KMHT radio station will also provide children attending the event the opportunity to decorate their own Christmas ornaments.
Immediately following “Santa at the Depot,” guests are invited to view the outdoor screening of the popular film “The Polar Express” on the lawn of the Marshall Depot.
HealthCare Express is the main sponsor for the “Polar Express Family Movie Night at the Depot.”
Lovee Pinson, Community Marketing Manager for HealthCare Express, is heading up the coordination of the “Polar Express Family Movie Night.” There will be popcorn, smores and hot chocolate for guests to enjoy during the screening of the film.
Pinson has coordinated others businesses and organizations to assist with the event, including Black Bird Bathouse, 92.3 FM Depot radio station, Marshall Hospice of East Texas, Cypress Junior Women’s Club, Oakwood House Assisted Living and Marshall Main Street.
Donald Hocutt, vice president of the Marshall Depot Board, and his wife Marylin, are also donating blankets to give to guests attending the Polar Express Family Movie Night.
All community members are urged to join the fun at the historic Marshall Depot on Sunday, Dec. 11.