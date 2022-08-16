The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office thanked the Marshall Elks Lodge on Saturday after they were served breakfast and received donated “crisis care packages” for children who are victims.
Marshall Elks Lodge donates crisis care packages to Harrison County Sheriff's Office
- Special to the News Messenger
-
-
- Comments
Most Popular
Articles
- Marshall man arrested for fiery fatal crash in Shreveport
- Marshall ISD sells unused parking lot to BancorpSouth
- Grand jury indicts former death row inmate for capital murder in Harrison County
- Marshall Optimists learn about Charles Dixon's early interest in ecology
- Marshall Lions Club welcomes Marshall Depot Inc. president
- New Town Neighborhood Association awards Community Pride Award
- Police Reports: August 13, 2022
- State Capital Highlights: Texas gas prices lowest in nation
- Karnack community center seeks help in identifying vandals
- Horoscope for Tuesday, August 16, 2022
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.