Lodge Texas Elks Sweetheart Donna Bradley received a $160 dollar donation from one inspired 9-year-old last Wednesday.
Chloe Blungarner from Tatum Elementary personally raised $160 dollars to donate to Elks Lodge in Marshall. She presented her donation at the Elks Lodge, 411 E. Austin St.
Chloe started this good deed two months back, all on her own.
She was inspired by the Red Pig program that came to her school this year. The Red Pig is a fundraiser by the “Sweethearts’ of the Elks Lodges in Texas.
“When I normally help charities or people in need, it just makes me feel so good and happy and it’s good for children in need,” Chloe said.
When the Red Pig fundraiser came to her school, they raised $2,000 dollars and it gave Chloe the idea to do it again by herself. She was able to take the program of the Red Pig to her church with three red piggy banks. Keeping it there for two months while people would put money in the bank, the 9-year-old was able to raise $160.
The money was presented to Elks Lodge sweetheart program member Donna Bradley, who is raising money for their state’s major project. Bradley is currently District Sweetheart and is looking to win state’s sweetheart. If she wins state, then all the money raised from other lodges would go to Marshall’s lodge for their state major project, which is a camp for special needs children.