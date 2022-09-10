Barbara Cox, a gospel recording artist from Marshall, has just released her 40th single “Strong Woman” on all streaming platforms.
This song was written to honor women and to honor God.
“I’m just so grateful to God for even pointing out to me that it was the 40th,” said Cox. “When you think about a lot of systems that’s biblical, like the amount of years the Israelites were in the wilderness and it was 40 years... That 40 was so significant and I was just like, ‘Wow.’”
Cox was inspired to write the song after speaking with a woman named Sister Helen Parker, who kept referring to herself as a “strong black woman” throughout their conversation. Songs, like many other songwriters, come to Cox while she is sleeping. As a result of their inspirational conversation, “Strong Woman” became a song in her head that night. Before the lyrics could escape her mind, she made a recording on her phone for future reference. Tracks were laid in the studio with her producer, Orlando Williams, and the gospel singer was in her element to deliver wonderful music.
Cox grew up in Marshall with 15 other siblings. Her parents were devout Christians, and her mother raised her in St. John Missionary Baptist Church. She was bullied on the playground at Williams B. Travis Elementary School because of her love of singing, she said. The constant jeers prevented her from singing in front of her classmates. She didn’t start singing in public again until she was an adult.
The Marshall High School graduate overcame traumatic experiences such as sexual abuse, divorce, being a single mother and having to bury a murdered husband. As a mother of two, she demonstrates her strength on a daily basis. With her 40th single, Cox honors not only women but also her parents, who raised her to be a strong woman. She has been recording for 25 years and has four albums to her credit.
One of her musical missions is to encourage children to nurture their talents and to never give up on their dreams. She is a children’s book author as well who recently released her 12th book through her company, BC Publishing Company. She is currently getting ready to record holiday songs.
Cox advises aspiring gospel artists to keep going and never stop singing the gospel, even when faced with the most difficult obstacles.
“Keep being the person God has ordained you to be,” she says. “God has put a sound in you and that sound must be released.”