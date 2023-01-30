The East Texas Symphonic Band is proud to announce their eighth annual Children’s Concert. The ETSB will host three concerts on Monday, Feb. 6. The morning and afternoon concerts will be for fifth grade students in Gregg County and the surrounding areas. Attendance of the children’s concert is by invitation. There will be a third concert at 7:30 p.m. that evening for the general public.
The ETSB has provided the free concert to area children since 2015, missing only 2021 due to pandemic restrictions. The annual concert has reached over 12,000 East Texas fifth-graders since its beginning. Dr. James Snowden, ETSB band director, designed the concert to educate, entertain and involve the fifth grade students in the full spectrum of music genre. This year’s concert will include popular music, marches, movie themes and other selections to expose the students to the excitement of live, large band music. Also are special selections by the flute, clarinet and brass sections.
Local schools attending this year’s concert include public and private schools from Marshall, Longview, Spring Hill, Pine Tree, White Oak, Kilgore, Hallsville and Beckville. Over 2,500 students, teachers and sponsors have responded to the 2023 invitation for the morning and afternoon concerts.
All three concerts will be held at Belcher Center at LeTourneau University in Longview. While the two children’s concerts are closed to the general public, the 7:30 p.m. concert is open to everyone. There is a $10 per adult charge, with all pre-school children and students (kindergarten through college) being admitted free. The East Texas Symphonic Band is currently enjoying their 35th season of providing quality musical entertainment to the residents of the East Texas area.
The band is composed of approximately 70 local volunteer musicians. Members include individuals who began playing in public school with many continuing to perform through college and as an adult. The band membership includes nurses, teachers, engineers, postal workers, health care specialists, attorneys, high school and college students and a full range of professionals in other fields.
The children’s concerts for 2023 are full, but all area schools may inquire about the 2024 concert through the band’s website or email: www.etsymphonicband.com or info@etsymphonicband.org.