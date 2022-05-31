Organizers with the Marshall-Harrison County Juneteenth Celebration have announced this year’s theme is “We are One.”
A schedule of events has also been released to celebrate the holiday, which takes place June 19 to commemorate the emancipation of slaves on June 19, 1865.
Community activities include the crowning of Miss Juneteenth, a commemorative program, parade, fashion show and more. All activities are free and open to the public.
Della Washington has been announced as the Parade Grand Marshal.
Washington has served the Marshall Harrison County community for more than five decades as a dedicated and respected educator. A native of Marshall, Washington attended school in Karnack and graduated from H.B. Pemberton High School. She is a 1959 graduate of Wiley College. As she approached her 55th year of teaching, in 2017, Marshall ISD dedicated the learning center at Sam Houston Elementary School in her honor.
Lead organizers Don and Alma Ravenell of Marshall are now in their eighth year of organizing multiple days of community celebrations.
“We are thankful for the contributors and new community partnerships being formed as we come together to plan and commemorate this important time in our history,” said Alma Ravenell.
The Juneteenth Planning Committee wishes to thank the following entities for their contributions to the 2022 Juneteenth Celebration: George Washington Carver Center, Wiley College, the City of Marshall, Anointing Grace Ministries, Chili’s, Applebee’s, Lowe’s, Michelson Art Museum, Ivan Smith Furniture, Rent-A-Center, Cajun Tex, KJTX, Walmart, Pazzeria by Pietro’s, Gary Pope Big G. Services, Green’s Professional Services, Red Poppy, Flanagan’s Barber Shop, Joe and Katina Lovely, Gwen Morris, Peggy Thomas, Kenneth and Angelita Jackson, Charles Cornish, LeDarius Carter and Hazel Phillips.
“This is truly a collaborative effort involving many people from all areas of our community working together as one,” Don Ravenell said.
Schedule of Events
10 a.m., Friday, June 10: The Michelson Art Museum will provide free art classes to youth ages 6-11 at the G.W. Carver Center, 2302 Holland St. Art will be displayed during the Commemorative Program on June 18.
6:30 p.m., Friday, June 10: Crowning of Miss Juneteenth 2022 at the G.W. Carver Center. Open to girls ages 15 to 19. Winner will receive a scholarship to Wiley College. Program to also include a silent auction.
6:30 p.m., Friday, June 17: Fashioned for Freedom Fashion Show will take center stage at Memorial City Hall in downtown Marshall with vendors and live music featuring YouKnighted.
10 a.m., Saturday, June 18: The Juneteenth Commemorative Program at the Julius Scott Chapel will feature Wiley College President Herman J. Felton, Jr. as the keynote speaker.
11 a.m., Saturday, June 18: The Juneteenth Parade will immediately follow the commemorative program. The parade will begin at Wiley College and end at the G.W. Carver Center. After the parade, there will be Four-Wheeler Competition Awards.
Noon, Saturday, June 18: The Black Business Expo at G.W. Carver Center puts the spotlight on local businesses with workshops, exhibits, vendors, door prizes, food trucks and more.
1 p.m., Saturday, June 18: The Annual Bo Green Domino Tournament returns to the Carver Center with prizes, awards and more. Also happening at the Carver Center following the Business Expo will be Family Movie Time and Karaoke competition.