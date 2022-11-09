The annual Marshall/Harrison County Community Veterans Day program will be held Friday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. at Memorial City Hall in downtown Marshall.
All veterans and members of the public are invited to attend. The program will honor local and all veterans for their brave service and sacrifice for our nation.
“As you may recall, due to COVID-19 and the related necessary health restrictions, we, as a community, have not been able to come together, over the past two years, to commemorate and honor veterans with the traditional Veterans Day program,” coordinator Christina Anderson said. “We held a parade around the Courthouse Square in 2020 and a commemorative ringing of the church bells downtown in 2021. But we want veterans, family members, veteran organizations and all members of the public to know that we will be holding the Community Veterans Day program at Memorial City Hall again this year at the traditional time of the Armistice of the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.”
Among other aspects of the Veterans Day program, the Hallsville High School Band, under the direction of Band Director Sherri Morgan, will play a “Musical Salute to America’s Finest” honor veterans of each branch of the United States military.
Anderson thanked the City of Marshall and Marshall Main Street for their kind assistance and collaboration on the Veterans Day program this year.
“Memorial City Hall was such a fitting and meaningful venue for the Veterans Day program to take place in 2019, when the beautifully-renovated city landmark had just opened, and it will be a fitting and meaningful venue this year,” Anderson said. “That’s because Memorial City Hall was originally built to honor World War I veterans and later World War II veterans. The renovated building is designed to carry forward that tradition of honoring and thanking veterans for the brave and enormous sacrifice they have made to protect our nation.”
Other Veterans Day Events
Schools across Harrison County are planning Veterans Day events on Thursday and Friday.
Marshall: Sam Houston Elementary School in Marshall will host a Veterans Day program on Thursday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The event will feature kindergarten and first grade students. Marshall High School will have their Veterans Day program on Friday at 9 a.m.
In addition, William B. Travis Elementary School first- and second-graders prepared artwork to honor area veterans and are displaying it at Applebee’s.
Hallsville: Hallsville East Elementary School will host a Veterans Day music program at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the gym. On Friday, the district will host a districtwide Veterans Day parade at schools, and students are encouraged to wear red, white and blue.
Waskom: Waskom ISD will host a Veterans Day program on Friday at 10 a.m. in the Waskom High School gym.
Harleton: Harleton High School will host a Veterans Day program on Thursday at 10 a.m. in the auditorium. A complimentary lunch will follow. RSVP to (903) 777-2711.
Elysian Fields: Elysian Fields High School will host a Veterans Day program Friday at 8:45 a.m. in the auditorium. All veterans are invited to attend. A complimentary breakfast will be provided beforehand.