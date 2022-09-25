Marshall health walk promotes Healthy Aging Month

Walk for Health Members of the Marshall All-America City chapter of Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc., as well as other members of the community, gathered Saturday, Sept. 17 on the parking lot of the Christus Good Shepherd Life Center, located at 612 S. Grove St., to participate in a Walk for Health.
To bring awareness to Healthy Aging Month, several ladies wore red t-shirts or red ribbons as they lapped the Life Center’s parking lot a number of times.
For over 20 years, September has been set aside to recognize the positive aspects of aging gracefully.
Lady Ann Fields, president of the local chapter, said, “We hope to serve as an inspiration to other to take control of their health. Staying both physically and mentally active allows one to better prepare for the challenges associated with aging. The greatest gift in life is good health, but that requires physical activity.” She also noted, “It is our hope this event is only the first of what will become an annual occurrence.”