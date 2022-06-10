Pictured are the 2022-23 Officers from Marshall High School Interact Club as they deliver supplies to the office of Amanda Allman Minetrea to benefit the The Rainbow Room of Harrison County. President Karlie Watson, Treasurer Alyssa Vences, Historian Lauren Minatrea, Officer Liason Angie Pham and Member Recruiter Magaly Ramirez took part. The Interact Club is led by Sponsor Ruth Jones and is an affiliate of the Rotary Club of Marshall.

Recommended For You


Tags