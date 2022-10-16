The Michelson Museum of Art’s latest exhibit is a hodgepodge of styles and mediums, from photography to watercolor to sketches.
Olivia Runnels, the museum’s director of education, said that’s a good reflection of the students who created the art.
“Every piece is different,” she said. “It’s no theme necessarily, but you can, I feel like you can see a little bit of every student and each one without even meeting them. And so it’s really exciting.”
The Michelson Museum of Art hosted a reception Thursday for the Marshall High School Fall Art Show. The exhibit showcases more than 45 pieces created by Marshall students under the direction of art teachers Todd Camplin and Johnna Guillory.
The art show will be on display at the museum, 216 N. Bolivar St. in Marshall, until Oct. 29.
Camplin said the goal is to get as many students as possible in the art club, the National Art Honor Society. A lot of the students’ pieces were projects from this year and some from the end of last year after competition ended.
Some of the students were given prompts, others told “just go do what you’re good at,” Camplin said.
“So that’s, that’s kind of what we like to pursue, especially for a lot of the competitions that we try to get through scholarships and try to get them into our programs or any program,” he said. “You know, we had one student last year, she took some classes at Panola, but he’s also taking a class at one of their art classes, and she got scholarships for that.”
Ninth-grader Joselyn Espinosa displayed a watercolor piece from her Art 1 class called “Letters.” She said she liked how funky the shapes looked and wanted to choose bright colors to use while learning a new technique from Camplin.
Getting to display her piece in the museum was a neat experience, she said.
“I really like it. I’ve never had been done like this before. And I really like art, so it’s a really wonderful experience,” she said.