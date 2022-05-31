Marshall held its first Memorial Day ceremony in person since the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ceremony took place at the Sullivan Funeral Home Chapel, located at 100 E. Travis St. Those in attendance gathered and filled the chapel as Lee Greenwood’s rendition of “God Bless the USA” played in the background.
Judge Jim Ammerman II, a Green Beret, delivered a speech about those who gave their lives for the country’s freedom. Boots on the ground were heard as U.S. naval sea cadets from the Tyler Joint Force Battalion marched and performed a “passing of the flag” ceremony.
The day’s event began at 11 a.m. on Monday with the playing of the National Anthem, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance.
This year’s in-person event was organized and presented by Ashli Dansby of Stagecoach Media, after the previous two years were organized and presented through audio-only ceremonies. Dansby had become familiar with the program and knew she could pull it off after executing the previous two Memorial Day programs.
“I felt like it was a vital program for our community,” Dansby said. “I’m really appreciative that the sea cadets came over from Tyler... I thought that was incredibly moving.”