UPCOMING CITY EVENTS
Tuesday, June 6, 10:30 to noon: Summer Celebration Kick-Off at Marshall Public Library
Tuesday, June 6, 4:30 p.m.: Keep Marshall Beautiful board meeting at Marshall Public Library
Wednesday, June 7, 4 p.m.: Library Board of Trustees meeting at Marshall Public Library
Thursday, June 8, 6 p.m.: City Council meeting at City Hall Council Chambers
CITY SECRETARY
Did you know that city governments in Texas are organized in various ways? The City of Marshall is known as a “council-manager” government, which is the most common form of government among Texas cities. In council-manager government, the mayor presides over council meetings and has one vote like the other council members. The city manager is charged with overseeing the day-to-day operations of the city and preparing the city budget.
COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
The Community Development staff would like to thank the residents of Marshall for their efforts as part of the recent Neighborhood Cleanup Program. Dumpsters were provided throughout the city for residents to dispose of trash, and the response was overwhelming!
Residents are reminded that if they are billed for garbage collection on the City of Marshall water bill, they are eligible for two free dump passes per year from the Water Billing department. This does not apply to commercial accounts or multiple units on one bill. To collect the pass, the account holder must be present (with valid ID) at the time of pick up.
COMMUNITY SERVICES
The Keep Marshall Beautiful Board has selected residential and commercial property winners for the May 2023 Beautification Award. Representatives from the Keep Marshall Beautiful board presented both winners with a $50 gift card to Lowe’s.
Winners were 515 E. Houston St. and 213 W. Burleson St.
The community may submit nominations for the Keep Marshall Beautiful residential and commercial awards by completing an online form: https://tinyurl.com/kmbaward.
FINANCE
Pay your water bill online! For online bill pay, please visit https://paywaterbill.marshalltexas.net/stw_php/stwub/ubtipact.php on the homepage of the city website. Account numbers and PINs can be found in the top right hand corner of your water bill.
FIRE
The Marshall Fire Department was recently honored by Christus Good Shepherd Health System as part of EMS Week 2023. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) is a system that responds to emergencies in need of highly skilled pre-hospital clinicians. EMS personnel are often the first to identify a healthcare crisis in a community and are a critical component of emergency management.
The mission of Marshall’s EMS division is to limit the pain and suffering of patients by providing excellent medical attention, with utmost respect and dignity in citizens’ times of need.
HUMAN RESOURCES
Human Resources recently welcomed Verania Zuniga as the new Human Resources Generalist. Her responsibilities include assisting with recruitment and advertising of vacant positions as well as providing general administrative support. Vera is from the Houston area and is part of a big family. A fun fact about Vera is that she was an avid soccer player throughout high school. The city looks forward to Vera’s help in reaching our GOOOOOOOOALS.
MAIN STREET
Did you know Marshall Main Street has featured many of its downtown merchants in a series called “Merchants on Main”?
Find episodes on the Marshall Main Street Facebook page or Main Street’s new YouTube channel.
MEMORIAL CITY HALL
Memorial City Hall (MCH) is excited to announce the 2023-2024 season, featuring country legends, jazz, rock-n-rollers, a family Christmas show, comedy and magic and more — it’s a solid-gold season! Check out the website for dates and details: http://www.memorialcityhall.com.
Have a program you’d like to see? Let MCH staff know by completing a short survey available through the end of May. The mission of Memorial City Hall Performance Center is to provide cultural arts programming for ALL of Marshall.
POLICE
The Marshall Police Department was presented with an Award for Exemplary Service from Salute The Badge, sponsored by KTAL NBC 6 and Good Neighbor Chevy Dealers.
PUBLIC WORKS
The department celebrated National Public Works Week from May 21-27. The Public Works department is comprised of 49 employees that work in administration, streets/drainage/rights of way, water distribution and collection, wastewater treatment, and water treatment/supply.
The goal of the department is to make the City of Marshall an ideal place to live, work and play by delivering the most efficient and professional services to Marshall residents, businesses and visitors.
SUPPORT SERVICES
Parks’ worker E’lon Green edges around a grave site at Marshall Cemetery in preparation for a Memorial Day service on Saturday, May 27.
There are approximately 100 unknown soldiers buried at Marshall Cemetery, which is located on Grand Avenue between North Bolivar Street and North Columbus Street.
TOURISM, ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT
Marshall was the place to be in May! May kicked off with the inaugural Taco Wars featuring five food trucks, 12 local businesses, 101 best taco votes and countless hungry citizens. In the coming months, planning for the 2nd annual Taco Wars will get underway.
May was also a month for music, with blues guitarist Doug Doppler performing to a packed house at Pietro’s Pizza due to a rain-out at Telegraph Park. The talented Dale Watson opened for the legendary Jimmie Vaughan at Memorial City Hall. Guests were treated to incomparable entertainment at these shows.
There were other a-MAY-zing events in Marshall, including Touch-A-Truck, Josey Jr. World Barrel Race, a new exhibit at Michelson Museum, Xtreme Bull riding at Woodlawn Arena followed by a concert by Jake Williams and Lonestar.
TERRELL’S THOUGHTS
I was honored to receive the Award of Merit by Harrison County Historical Commission at an awards ceremony held jointly with Historic Landmark Preservation Board. With a degree in history and an interest in historical preservation, I am humbled by the Commission’s recognition. Marshall’s Main Street Manager Lacy Burson also received an Individual Service award at the ceremony for her work in the advancement preservation and restoration of the city’s unique heritage. Marshall is rich with history, and we are fortunate to be a part of its preservation.