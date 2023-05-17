UPCOMING CITY EVENTS
May 15-19: Dumpster Days (Lions Community Center)
Friday, May 19 at 6 p.m.: Third Saturday Weekend concerts (Telegraph Park)
Friday, May 19 at 7:30 p.m.: Jimmie Vaughan and the Tilt-A-Whirl Band (Memorial City Hall)
Saturday, May 20 at 6 p.m.: Third Saturday Weekend concerts (Telegraph Park)
Monday, May 22 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Carter BloodCare blood drive (Marshall Public Library)
Thursday, May 25 at 6 p.m.: City Council meeting (City Hall Council Chambers)
CITY SECRETARY
Did you know the city’s website at www.marshalltexas.net offers information for various inquiries? With the click of a mouse, you can answer such questions as:
- When and where are the Council meetings?
- Where can I find approved agendas, packets, and minutes?
- Where do I find the public comment form to address the City Council at their next meeting?
- Where do I find information on city ordinances?
Dumpster Days has been a success! The City of Marshall’s Neighborhood Clean-up Program will continue efforts towards a cleaner city by having a dumpster available for residents’ use at Lions Community Center (1201 Louisiana St.) through Friday, May 19. Hazardous materials such as fluids, car batteries and tires are not accepted. Questions? Call Code Enforcement at (903) 935-4512.
COMMUNITY SERVICES
The Library Squad is proud to share that Terri Nalls is the new director of Marshall Public Library. Terri is a graduate of Texas Woman’s University with a master’s of library science. She has experience as a classroom teacher, school librarian and as a youth services public librarian.
Terri’s family includes two college-age daughters, one slightly deaf dog, two pompous cats and four very mean fish. Terri is delighted to be back in Marshall working with the wonderful staff and patrons at the Marshall Public Library.
FINANCE
The Marshall Municipal Court would like to welcome Officer George Gill as our new Court Security Officer. Officer Gill serves as our Court Bailiff, Warrant Officer and Community Supervision Officer. He executes warrants, spearheads our community service program, and assists in everyday functions of the court. Officer Gill is kindhearted and willing to help anyone in need. He has been a certified peace officer with the City for 25 years and is a huge asset to the city.
FIRE
The Firehouse Shirt Club selected a logo designed by former Marshall firefighter and paramedic Chris Nichols to feature as their May shirt-of-the-month. The logo pays tribute to Marshall Fire Department Station 2 located on 200 Indian Springs Road. Shirts are available for purchase on the Firehouse Shirt Club website at https://www.firehouseshirtclub.com.
HUMAN RESOURCES
Congratulations to these city workers for reaching milestone years of service in May: Tanner Lane, 10 years at fire department; Patty Munds, five years at convention center; Barron Neal, five years at municipal court; and Archie Shaw, 23 years at public works.
MAIN STREET
This year marks the 36th annual Wonderland of Lights. This event includes popular attractions like Santa’s Village, the Wonderland Express Train, carriage rides, ice skating, and carousel rides and will kick off with the official lighting of the historic Harrison County courthouse.
The Wonderland of Lights tradition continues because of the generous support of sponsors. Individuals and businesses have the opportunity to sponsor Wonderland of Lights with a donation from the $500 level up to $10,000. Interested in keeping the wonder of Christmas alive in Marshall? Contact Lacy Burson, Main Street Manager, via email or call (903) 930-7476.
MARSHALL PET ADOPTION CENTER
Shelly Godwin, director of Marshall Pet Adoption Center, was recognized by the American Pets Alive! (AmPA!) organization for demonstrating an outstanding level of initiative, leadership and resourcefulness in many areas, but most notably the area of life-saving measures. In March and April 2023, MPAC achieved an historic shelter animal live release rates of 97 percent and 96 percent.
Shelly was also commended for successfully navigating many complex situations in a fast-paced environment and showcasing a shining example of perseverance. AmPa! noted that Shelly shows others exactly what is possible when you put your heart and mind to action.
The staff at Marshall Police Department are proud of Shelly and her accomplishments as well as her paws-itive influence in the community.
MEMORIAL CITY HALL
Memorial City Hall is pleased to announce the unveiling of Texas Historical Commission’s historical marker honoring Cornelius Granberry Lancaster, the renowned architect who designed Memorial City Hall.
PUBLIC WORKS
Work will soon begin on the installation of approximately 2,500 feet of a new 10-inch water main on East Avenue connecting from George Gregg Street (FM 1997) to Calloway Street. As a result of the project, five new hydrants will also be installed. This water main services ETBU and will provide the campus with an adequate water supply and fire protection. Funding for the East Avenue Water Main Improvement Project comes from the COVID Fiscal Relief Grant American Recovery Funds and has no impact on the current operating budget.
SUPPORT SERVICES
The city has a division dedicated to municipal drainage which oversees the daily maintenance of ditches and drainage in rights-of-way, stormwater structures, and creeks. Even with the best of draining systems, flash floods which produce more than an inch of rain in an hour can cause flooding in local areas.
With the recent rains, this is a good time to remind citizens of the adage “Turn around, don’t drown!” whether walking or driving through flood waters. If you are trapped by moving water, move to the highest point and call 911. Vehicles can get swept away by as little as 12 inches of moving water.
TOURISM AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT
Upcoming Events:
Friday, May 19 at 7:30 p.m.: Jimmie Vaughan and the Tilt-A-Whirl Band along with local legend Dale Watson will be preforming at Memorial City Hall. Tickets are available at Memorial City Hall’s box office or by calling (903) 934-7992.
May 19-20: The Marshall Regional Arts Council will host their monthly Third Saturday weekend. As part of the weekend, several items will be auctioned off, including a signed guitar by Dale Watson and the opportunity to guest host hour with Mary Lynne O’Neal on KMHT plus several more things!
TERRELL’S THOUGHTS
Today marks the end of Public Service Week, which celebrates all who serve our nation as federal, state, county and local government employees.
I would like to thank all 238 city employees for their ongoing efforts to maintain and enhance Marshall’s quality of life. Know that your work and service above and beyond the call of duty has not gone unnoticed. I am proud to serve alongside you.