Upcoming city events
Wednesday, May 3 at 4 p.m.: Library Board of Trustees meeting at Marshall Public Library
Thursday, May 4 at 7 pm: Col. Martha McSally USAF Ret. presentation at Memorial City Hall
Friday, May 5 from 4 to 9 p.m.: Taco Wars at Telegraph Park
Saturday, May 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Main Street Pop-Up Market at North Washington
Saturday, May 6 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Touch-a-Truck at Downtown Square
Thursday, May 11 at 6 p.m.: City Council meeting at City Hall Council Chambers
Thursday, May 11 at 7:30 p.m.: Girls Raised in Texas GRIT concert at Memorial City Hall
Saturday, May 13 at 5 p.m.: Cruise Night at Washington Street
City Secretary
The City Secretary attended the Municipal Budget Cycle conference for Texas Municipal Clerks Association on April 13-14. Workshops included such topics as budgeting challenges and innovations and how to manage budget conflicts.
There are still a few vacancies on the following boards: Community Development Advisory, Marshall Public Library Board and Zoning Board of Adjustment. To volunteer to serve, complete an application and submit it to the City Secretary.
Community Development
Dumpster Days was held at the Lions Community Center on Poplar Street on April 10-13 and at the 1100 block of Ward Street on April 24-28. There will be two more sites for Dumpster Days, with locations and dates announced soon.
On Saturday, April 29, the Neighborhood Empowerment Initiative Neighborhood Clean-up Program partnered with the New Town Neighborhood Association at Mt. Zion Spiritual Church No. 2 at 2200 Pemberton St. to assist in neighborhood clean-up efforts.
Community Services
On April 22, the Neighborhood Empowerment Initiative Neighborhood Clean-up Program joined with Keep Marshall Beautiful to tend to the community garden, rebuild flower beds, and plant flowers and vegetables.
The community garden is located on the corner of Sanford and Alvin. Good progress was made, with more to be done!
“Gardening is the work of a lifetime; you never finish.” – Oscar De La Renta
The Friends of a Public Library will be hosting a book sale from Friday, May 5 until Saturday, May 13. Find brand new books, gently read books, DVDs, classics, cookbooks, kids’ books and so much more! Donations are accepted during the book sale. The book sale hours are as follows: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Wednesday and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Finance
The Finance Department would like to take a moment to recognize Laura Adair, the city’s accounts payable accountant for over 16 years. Laura is always willing to go the extra mile to assist her fellow employees, vendors and the citizens of Marshall and is kind, courteous and friendly. When you walk into the office, Laura makes you feel right at home. A fun fact about Laura is that she has another title besides accountant. With the birth of her first grandchild recently, she is known as Lolli by her granddaughter.
Fire
The EMS Division of the Marshall Fire Department joined Christus Good Shepherd in being recognized as partners in obtaining AHA Stroke Excellence.
Do you know the symptoms of a stroke? Think F.A.S.T.: F: Face Drooping A: Arm Weakness S: Speech Difficulty T: Time to call 911. Visit the American Stroke Association website to learn more about how to identify stroke warning signs.
Main Street
Marshall Main Street has been named a 2023 Affiliated Program with National Main Street for their commitment to creating meaningful improvements to downtowns using preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Approach.
The Main Street Approach is centered around the economic development strategies known as Four Points: Economic Vitality, Design, Promotion and Organization. Marshall was first designated an official Texas Main Street City in 1982.
Upcoming Main Street Events:
Saturday, May 6 at 5 p.m.: Main Street Pop-Up Market at North Washington
Saturday, May 13 at 5 p.m.: Cruise Night
Memorial City Hall
On Thursday, May 4 at 7 p.m., Col. Martha McSally, USAF Ret. will be speaking about her life and sharing stories of flying the A-10 Warthog, the real-life TOP GUN, and how she broke barriers as the first female combat fighter pilot. She will inspire the audience to “soar above the clouds and fly above any turbulence!”
GRIT, Girls Raised In Texas, acoustic tour combines the top Texas country female artists for a one night only experience. GRIT features Texas country artists Sarah Hobbs, Jade Patek, Bri Bagwell and Adrian Johnston, who will sing and share the stories behind their songs you’ve heard on the radio. GRIT will be performing on Thursday, May 11 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets for both events are available at the box office or by calling (903) 934-7992.
Marshall Pet Adoption Center
Together with the Green Thumbs Up Garden Club, the Marshall Pet Adoption Center is hosted the Petals & Paws Spring Fling on Sunday, April 30. Plants were available for purchase, with all proceeds going directly to the shelter.
Police
Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth administered the oath and swears in four new police officers. From left to right are Michael Bourgeois, Eduardo Jaimes, Samuel Goheen and Jacob Phelps.
Public Works
The 2023 Street Improvement Program is in full swing with the following sections completed:
- Ambassador Boulevard from Warren Drive to Memorial Drive
- Bell Street from U.S. 59 to Winn Street
- Caddo Street from Redwood to Stone
- Carolanne Boulevard from Mary Mack to Lynoak
- West Emory Street from South Washington to South Grove Street
- Five Notch Road from Aubrey Street to the city limits
- Fleetwood Drive from Warren Drive to Ambassador Boulevard
- Indian Springs Road from East Travis Street to Victory Drive
- Nathan Street from Gordon Street to South Grove Street
- Pinewood Drive from Briarwood Drive to Oakwood Drive
- Sun Place from Sunset Loop to the city limits
Support Services
Warm up your paddles — it’s time to play pickleball!
Days: Tuesdays and Wednesdays in May, June, July 25-26 only, and August
Time: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Place: Marshall Convention Center
Pickleball Cost: $5 Daily Pass; $50 Punch Card, good for 10 sessions; or $100 Summer Pass, good for one person between May and August For more information, email us or visit the Pickleball tab on the Parks & Rec website.
Tourism And Economic Development
Upcoming Events:
Friday, May 5 at 4 p.m.: Taco Wars! Come on down to Telegraph Park and enjoy a selection of tacos for purchase from taco trucks and vote on your favorite. For more information, including how to be a taco competitor, contact the Tourism Department at (903) 930-9385.
Thursday, May 18 at 7 p.m.: Thursday Night Jams at Telegraph Park. Musicians are welcome to come and play, and the public is invited to listen for free!
Friday, May 19 to Saturday, May 20: Third Saturday presented by Marshall Regional Arts Council
Terrell’s Thoughts
So I’ve made it a year in the capacity of City Manager for the City of Marshall. When initially appointed to the position, I told the City Council that the goal of my first year would be to listen. Listen, ask a lot of questions and really learn and understand the City of Marshall. Not only understanding the needs and the wants of the community, but also learning the current resources available to the city in order to deliver the services desired by the community.
Obviously 365 days is not enough time to meet every need, and Rome wasn’t built in a day, but I do believe that this first year has been successful in building upon past successes while also setting the foundation for a new direction for the City of Marshall as an organization and community as a whole. This year:
- The Council established our nine Strategic Outcome Areas that guides our day-to-day operations and sets the strategic direction for our short-and-long term priorities.
- Developed a multi-year capital improvement strategy for updating our aging infrastructure that will be discussed in further detail during our FY2024 budget process. Improvements will be focused on our streets, parks system to include improvements to City Arena and Airport Park, Convention Center, drainage, city facilities and our water and wastewater infrastructure.
- Developed an expanded focus on neighborhood revitalization efforts through the new vacant property registration program, offering dumpster days, the expansion of the Certificate of Occupancy Bonus program in conjunction with Marshall EDC, and allocated additional funding for the demolition/clean-up of blighted areas.
- Purchased a new fire ambulance. Still waiting for delivery.
- Enhanced our focus on internal workforce development through the establishment of an employee engagement committee, employee safety committee, and implemented new policy providing for an annual cost of living adjustment for all city personnel.
There are other things to add to the list, but with the excitement that’s been generated from the positives of a changing culture, I would like to be honest about our challenges. Challenges particularly around infrastructure and the need for us to enhance the quality of life that we offer to our residents, visitors and businesses here in Marshall.
These are items that are not addressed overnight, and my hope is that the community will join in this adventure and trust that the city is listening to concerns that have been raised over the years and we are working diligently to develop sustainable action plans that will address these concerns.
If you have made it this far, thank you for your support and I look forward to working with everyone to make Marshall a place we are all proud to call home.