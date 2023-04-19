Editor’s Note: The Marshall News Messenger has been granted permission to republish the City of Marshall’s Marshall Insider newsletter every two weeks as new editions are released. The Insider provides information from each of the city’s departments.
Upcoming City Events
Thursday, April 20 (6 p.m.): City Council meeting (City Hall Council Chambers)
Friday, April 21 (8 a.m. to 3 p.m.): Vegetative Waste Disposal (Convenience Station)
Saturday, April 22 (8 a.m. to noon): Free Disposal Day (Convenience Station at 2300 Five Notch Road)
Saturday, April 22 (9 a.m. to noon): Community Garden Clean-Up (Corner of Alvin and Sanford Streets)
Saturday, April 22 (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.): DEA Drug Take Back (Matthewson Drug)
City Secretary
Regular City Council meetings are held on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers located at City Hall, 401 S. Alamo Blvd. To comment on an item on the agenda, citizens are asked to complete a public comment form available at https://www.marshalltexas.net/536/Public-Comment-Request prior to the scheduled meeting time and submit to the City Secretary.
To find your council representative, view the district maps at https://www.marshalltexas.net/277/City-Council-Precinct-Maps or call (903) 935-4446.
Community Development
Community Development is not just a place but an ACTION!
Olivia Cuenca, the city’s health inspector, assisted Marshall High School in their SMILE (Student Mock Interview Learning Experience) event, which called for employers to come out and conduct interviews with graduating seniors.
Mrs. Cuenca stated that this was a great experience and she is looking forward to doing it again next year. She recalled being an interviewee “a few” years ago and was very impressed with the students she spoke with. She even recruited a future potential health inspector!
Community Services
As part of its Seed Library initiative, the Marshall Public Library hosted “Let’s Grow!” on Saturday, April 15. This is a quarterly series presented by the Green Thumbs Garden Club. The April program focused on growing tomatoes.
The Seed Library offers community members the opportunity to select five packets of seeds for flowers, vegetables and herbs per library visit. Individuals are encouraged to plant, grow and return some harvested seeds back to the Seed Library.
Library cards are not needed to pick up seed packets. So far, 300 packets of seeds have been selected, with the most popular seed choices so far being tomatoes, sunflowers, basil, pepper and marigolds.
Finance
New sewer rates are reflected on this month’s bill. Rates are based on the customer’s usage for the months of December, January and February. Customers who are experiencing leaks are encouraged to contact the Water Billing department at (903) 935-4435.
Fire
Leadership Tomorrow, a group of Marshall High School juniors, recently learned about city government with visits to the police department, fire station and Memorial City Hall, where the city manager met with students to share about the work of city government.
At the fire station, Assistant Chief Joey Hudson visited with students about the skills, education and certification necessary to join the fire department, as well as career opportunities. He showed students in and around the fire truck and answered questions.
Human Resources
Congratulations to the city staff with double digit workiversaries in April:
- Joey Hudson (22 years; Fire Department)
- Jeremy Michel (21 years; Fire Department)
- Carlos Pacheco (15 years; Police Department)
Memorial City Hall
What artists would you like to see at Memorial City Hall (MCH)? What type of performances are you most likely to attend? What prevents you from attending shows at MCH?
Please consider completing a short survey to answer these questions and help us plan future shows. The mission of Memorial City Hall is to provide cultural arts programming for ALL of Marshall.
The survey is located at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MPG775S.
Police
The Marshall Police Department will be collecting unneeded medications for disposal as part of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. On Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., collection containers will be available at Matthewson Drug Co., 717 S. Washington Ave. in Marshall.
Collection sites will not accept syringes, sharps and illicit drugs. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original containers.
The Marshall Police Department at 2101 N. East End Blvd. also has a green drop box located in the lobby that is always open and accessible for medication disposal every day of the year.
Public Works
Spring cleaning? Marshall residents can take refuse to the Convenience Station on the following days:
Friday, April 21 (8 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
- Vegetative waste only (tree branches, etc.)
- No assistance for unloading will be available
- Unlimited trips permitted
- Saturday, April 22 (8 a.m. to noon)
- FREE Disposal Day for Marshall residents (water bill required)
- Clothes, furniture, general household items and small appliances accepted
- Oil, paint, tires, large appliances and other items are not accepted
Support Services
The First Tee program will be held on Thursdays through May 18 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Oak Lawn Golf Course. The program is for youth ages 6-18; registration costs $85. Participants may join the program at any time.
First Tee is a youth development organization that enables kids to build the strength of by seamlessly integrating the game of golf with a life skills curriculum to build inner strength, self-confidence, and resilience that kids can carry to everything they do.
For more information, visit https://firstteepineywoods.org.
Terrell’s Thoughts
Probably should have done this earlier, but I finally got to attend my first Memorial City Hall concert — the Ruthie Foster show on April 1. This place is a gem for our city. It has a concert space that holds over 500 guests and offers state of the art lighting and sound. If you’ve never been to a show, purchase tickets at the Memorial City Hall box office or call (903) 934-7992. Be sure to complete a short survey to let us know what shows you would like to see in the coming years.
MCH is also host to Harrison County Museum’s “Service and Sacrifice” exhibit, which documents and preserves the history of Harrison County veterans who served in wars dating back to the Civil War. Walking in you see a dog tag chandelier with over 8,000 dog tags paying tribute to these veterans. The history here is also pretty cool, as the dressing rooms are also old jail cells.