The City of Marshall has installed a second gate entrance to the City Arena Pond at its north entrance, officials announced.
The pond re-opened to the public Sept. 7 for park use and has an electric gate at the south entrance of the City Arena. The new gate is at the north entrance.
The pond is open throughout the week from dawn to dusk at 3310 Poplar Street for outdoor fun — though swimming and boating are prohibited.
“We continue to ask our citizens to use the Arena Pond responsibly,” the city said in a press release. “There should be no swimming in the pond, no boating, no littering, and we ask that all children under the age of 18 be accompanied by an adult.”