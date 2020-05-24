With their senior year and many of the senior traditions that go with it, cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic, class of 2020 seniors from Marshall and Jefferson High School on Friday were able to celebrate their accomplishments in a new way.
Friends and family of Marshall High School class of 2020 seniors organized a Senior Walk for Friday evening in downtown Marshall, which allowed seniors to dress up in their caps and gowns and stroll around Telegraph Park while receiving cheers and encouragement from the community that supports them.
Maverick seniors traditionally have a senior walk each spring where they walk through the halls of the elementary campuses wearing their caps and gowns, while giving high-fives and greeting their younger Maverick family members. That tradition was canceled this year when schools were closed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Jefferson High School class of 2020 seniors on Friday were celebrated and applauded by their community members during a parade in their honor in downtown Jefferson.
The Mavericks will attend their graduation at 9:30 a.m. on June 13 at Maverick Stadium and the Bulldogs will attend their graduation ceremony at 8 p.m. on May 29 at Bulldog Stadium.