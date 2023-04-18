Most children who are removed from their homes to foster care leave without their personal items or with just a few items in a trash bag. Thanks to the generosity of the community, 42 bags filled with self-care and comfort items were assembled on April 12 by the Marshall Junior High School National Junior Honor Society members to bring a little peace to the children who come into Harrison County’s foster care system.
The bags will be kept in The Rainbow Room and made available to CPS workers at all times.
Along with the child receiving a traditional bag or backpack, each bag contains an age-appropriate new toothbrush, toothpaste, body wash/baby wash, lotion, shampoo/baby shampoo, brush, deodorant, flashlight, a new blanket, new stuffed animal, activity book/coloring book/journals for teens and crayons or pencils. Due to generous donations from the community, there will also be extra items for The Rainbow Room of Harrison County to have on hand.
In addition to the bag assembly, the Rainbow Room collection also resulted in the donation of over 1,100 diapers, 50 packs of wipes and over 100 pieces of brand-new clothing for children and teenagers, including socks and undergarments.
“I’ve said it 10 times on social media already, but this is amazing! I wish I knew everyone so I could thank each and every one of them personally. I love our community for continually meeting the needs of children,” Event coordinator Danielle Bray said. “Thank you to our generous donors, the Marshall Junior High School National Junior Honor Society members, and collection sites at Trinity Episcopal Church and Patterson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram. As a community, we are better together.”