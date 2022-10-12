The Marshall Public Library will once again hold its annual Pumpkinpalooza contest, and registration is open for the decorating contest.
Families and individuals of any age are invited to decorate a pumpkin or gourd with an ocean theme. Pumpkin entries are due to the library by Monday, Oct. 17. Entry forms are available at the library and on the library’s website at www.marshallpubliclibrary.org.
The community is invited to visit the library’s Pumpkinpalooza patch between Tuesday, Oct. 18 and Monday, Oct. 31 and vote on their favorite. Winners will be announced on Tuesday, Nov. 1.
This year, City of Marshall staff will also participate in the contest. The public’s vote will determine the departmental winner who will receive a year’s worth of bragging rights and a memento of their win.