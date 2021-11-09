The Marshall Public Library has used a federal grant to purchase 20 hotspots for its patrons.
The library received a $6,972 grant as part of the Emergency Connectivity Fund program. This federally funded program, authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, provides reimbursements to accredited libraries who wish to expand broadband equity in the community and offer internet access beyond the confines of the library building.
Hotspots are pocket-sized devices that are easy to use and offer individuals without internet access an opportunity to have broadband anywhere. Devices connect an individual’s smartphone, laptop or tablet to the internet. Individuals with a valid Marshall Public Library card are eligible to check out a hotspot device for three weeks at no charge.
Under a pilot program with Tocker Foundation in late 2020, the library received 10 hotspots for its collection. Individuals borrowing hotspots have used the opportunity to complete homework, learn job-related skills and search for employment, attend virtual classes and meetings, and enable internet access for multiple devices in a single household.
The library now has 30 hotspots available for patrons, an accomplishment as part of its technology 2021-25 strategic plan goals to expand technology access.
For further information about hotspots or any library program or event, individuals are encouraged call the library at (903) 935-4465, visit www.marshallpubliclibrary.org or email info@marshallpubliclibrary.org.