Marshall Lions Club discuss Texas Sounds International Country Music Awards

The Marshall Lions Club welcomed Preston Taylor on Sept. 14. Taylor is the director and producer of the Texas Sounds International Country Music Awards event that will be held at Marshall’s Memorial City Hall Oct. 13-16. Texas Sounds brings performers from around the world to perform. Over the four days, individual and group performers will compete — with a culmination awards ceremony being held on the final day.
In 2014, the concept of a worldwide country music competition was launched in the little tourist town of Jefferson. Initially, Texas Sounds began with a band out of Australia that was convinced that they needed to perform in Jefferson. The concept matured quickly into one of the most exciting country music events anywhere in the world. While artists have a desire to record in Nashville, performers still want the reputation of having performed in Texas. In 2022, Texas Sounds’ competition will see artists perform in Marshall from over 17 different countries all over the world. For example, this year we will witness artists from Spain, Sweden, Malaysia, South Africa, Belgium, Norway, Australia, Mexico, Kenya, Republic of Georgia, Eswatini and Canada.
According to Taylor, country music is the biggest global export of the United States. And the attraction to East Texas is a huge money making opportunity for the community. In fact, it was such an attraction that the event will transition from Jefferson to its new home at Memorial City Hall this year. Taylor and Marshall Director of Tourism and Cultural Arts Dan Duke are hopeful that the event outgrows Memorial City Hall venue by 2024 and further transitions to Marshall’s Convention Center as its longterm home.
Tickets are on sale now. Tickets for a single night show are $30 or $40 depending on seat location at Memorial City Hall. Or people can purchase a combo package for all nights that includes a champagne brunch and awards show for $199. For those interested in purchasing tickets, please visit https://www.texassounds.org/2022-2.
