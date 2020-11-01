The Marshall Lions Club met at noon on Tuesday at the meeting room of Jose Tequila’s Grill, located at 1205 East End Blvd. S. Members ordered from the menu. President Jimmie Van Norden called the meeting to order and welcomed Lions with a reminder to turn off or silence cell phones.
She asked Lion Dudley Swofford to open the meeting with prayer, then appointed Lion B. J. Fletcher to lead the Pledges of Allegiance to the U.S. and Texas flags. Lion Dare Westmoreland led Lions in singing “Home on the Range” and “America.”
Lion Tamer Robert Coleman welcomed Lions and guest Lion Orlando Valle from the newly-formed Hispanic Lions Club to the meeting. He advised the Club that there were 20 in the Den. The Thought for the Day is: “There are no secrets to success. It is the result of preparation, hard work, and learning from failure!” Colin Powell.
Tail Twister Lion Chris Horsley joked with the Club. Lion Chris said October is “Vision Month” for Lions Club International. The only birthday celebration is Lion Bob Graves. The group sang our “Happy Song” in his honor.
Lion Chris is in charge of planning and finding a suitable location for the Lion’s Christmas Party. He will report next week about these plans.
President Jimmie called on special guest Lion Orlando Valle to give the club a report on the newly formed Hispanic Lions Club, sponsored by Marshall Lions Club. President Jimmie said Marshall Lions is proud of the progress they have made.
President Jimmie called on Lion Robert Coleman to introduce the speaker, LaDarius Carter, serving as the president of the Harrison County Child Welfare Board since 2019. He is a graduate of Marshall High School and East Texas Baptist University. He admits that he is blessed to be married to Trista, a second grade teacher, and they have two young sons, Bolden and Pierce.
In addition to serving on the board, Carter is the Chaplain for Marshall Homecare and Hospice and serves on the board of directors for the East Texas Alzheimer’s Alliance and is a member of the Harrison County Diversity Committee.
Carter told about the duties of the Child Welfare Board, comprised of all volunteers. They meet monthly to take care of related matters. They work closely with Child Protective Services (CPS), coordinating Foster Care Homes and work to raise funds and in-kind donations to help get the children in new foster homes.
“The overall mission of the board is to advocate, educate and provide for the children’s needs,” Carter said. In more and more cases, children have been taken from their homes because of drug use by their parents or guardians, for unsafe living conditions. They find enough suitable food and clothes to help in their new location.
Carter encouraged Lions, and anyone else who wish to help, to bring good clothes, new toothbrushes, and other essentials to the CPS office at 4105 Victory Drive across from Abraham’s Food Store. To determine needs at any time, you can call CPS at (903) 938-7751.
President Jimmie Van Norden thanked Carter for a very interesting program and presented him with a Lions writing pen. She asked Lion Pat Owens to close the meeting with prayer and adjourned the meeting.