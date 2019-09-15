The Marshall Lions Club met Tuesday, Sept. 10 at the Panola-Harrison meeting room, 410 E. Houston. A lunch of beef and chicken enchiladas was served by Jose Tequila Catering.
Vice-President Robert Wood called the meeting to order and welcomed Lions with a reminder to turn off or silence cell phones. Lion Robert asked Lion Kent Reeves to open the meeting with prayer, followed the Pledges of Allegiance to the U.S. and Texas flags led by Lion Heath Parker.
“America, the Beautiful” and “The Star-Spangled Banner” were sung with gusto, led by song leader Lion Alan Grantham, accompanied on the piano by Lion Arnola Zabokrtsky..
Lion Brenda Wood, acting Lion Tamer, welcomed all to the meeting. Guests included Jennifer Peters from Marshall ISD; Lions Paul Moore and Stephanie McDonald, of Jefferson Lions Club; PDG Nancy Van Alstine, of Waskom Lions Club; and Lion Jerry Pye, Carthage Lions Club and publisher of the Marshall News Messenger, who talked to Lions about Saturday’s East Texas Taco Fest on the Peter Whetstone Square.
“There will be great fun for the whole family with a Kids Zone, Salsa Dance lessons, and a Jalapeno pepper eating contest, to name a few,” Pye said.
Jerry had a sign-up sheet for Lions to participate. The count in the Den was 24. The Thought for the Day is: “Always be a first-rate version of yourself, not a second-rate version of someone else!”
Tail Twister Chris Horsley levied no fines, telling Lions he was paying everyone’s fines today so we could get to the speaker quickly.
Lion Chris said he was honoring the bet he made with Lion Heath Parker, which was that if LSU beat Texas, he would sing the LSU fight song. Lion Chris went beyond and brought his trombone, donned a purple hat and cape while playing the fight song and Tiger Rag.
He had a Lions necklace to auction, with Lion Dudley Swofford being the winning bidder. Lion Chris said the celebrations this week include Lion Paul Martin’s wife, Sally. Lion Chuck Abma’s birthday was last week, but he said he wasn’t here to hear the singing, so Lion Chris said we would sing it again for him.
He appointed Lion Cody Holloway, since he hasn’t been to meetings lately, to lead the club in singing our “Happy Song” to them. Lion Cody said to sing in the key of “L” for Lions.
VP Wood called on Lion Tim Young to introduce the program, featuring speaker Harrison County Sheriff Tom McCool. Sheriff Tom teased Lion Robert about the need for a food-handler’s card because he had seen him cooking at Summit UMC for Methodist Men’s breakfasts!
He related that he didn’t know what to talk about today because this is the third time he has spoken to Lions this year, and he wasn’t sure how much information Lions really wanted to hear.
McCool mentioned the events for 9/11 Memorial service held at Telegraph Park on Wednesday along with a stair climb at the ETBU Grand. He said that several servicemen, firefighters, etc. would climb a floor for each of the floors in the World Trade Center Towers.
McCool talked about whet law enforcement faces today, as compared to when he first began his career, not only locally, but across the nation. He asked if anyone remembered the first probation officer in Harrison County — Les Anderson, longtime deputy sheriff.
Joe Moore served a long time, but wasn’t the first. There are many more officers in probation now. He recounted that the community is different — attitudes are different.
The sheriff recalled several who have been in his jail many times, naming one who had been in county jail eight times, state jail one time and one time to prison. He said the guy got out of prison on parole and in a short time he was dealing narcotics for a living.
The sheriff recalled they seized drugs and stolen property — property people had stolen to pay for their drugs. He said they contacted the parole office and reported him, and even had a signed confession, but they would not file to revoke his parole.
Another case was BJ, who had been incarcerated off and on for 20 years. McCool said he had the ability to do better with his life. He was an inmate worker, and they worked to get him into the Panola College driving school, he got his CDL and got a job driving a truck, making a good salary. Sheriff Tom reported that in one month he was back in jail.
McCool said he communicates weekly with chief Cliff Carruth at Marshall Police Department. He recounted that the key to preventing crimes is departments working close together to share information.
Sheriff McCool answered several question from Lions. VP Wood thanked McCool for his interesting and informative program and presented him with a Lions writing pen. Lion Wood asked Lion James Thompson to close with prayer and adjourned the meeting.