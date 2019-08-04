The Marshall Lions Club met Tuesday at the Panola-Harrison meeting room. A lunch of smoked pork tenderloin was served by Bear Creek Catering.
Vice-president Robert Wood called the meeting to order and welcomed Lions with a reminder to turn off or silence cellphones.
Lion Robert asked Lion Dare Westmoreland to open the meeting with prayer, followed the pledges of allegiance to the U.S. and Texas flags led by Lion Tim Young. ”Home on the Range“ and “America” were sung with gusto, led by song leader Lion Alan Grantham, accompanied on the piano is Lion Stacy Bowen.
Lion Tamer Patrick Owens welcomed Lions to the meeting and said he and his family had enjoyed their trip to San Antonio. He reported that his grandson was enthralled with the Alamo, but said he himself was surprised at how small it is. He advised that there were 24 individuals in the Den today.
Lion Patrick read a bit of trivia: The U.S. Retail Industry makes $6.8 million every year from gift cards that are not redeemed! He also read the Thought for the Day: “People may doubt what you say, but they will believe what you do!”
Tail Twister Chris Horsley levied fines on several Lions, with some adding to the Lions Camp Cans. He fined a couple of Lions for being late.
Lion Chris told a joke about a barber who told a customer about how dumb a boy crossing the street was. He called him into the shop and gave him a choice between a $5 and a $1. The boy chose the $1 and left. The barber said, “See what I mean?” When the customer left, he caught up with the boy eating an ice cream cone. He asked why he didn’t choose the $5. The boy replied, “If I take the $5, the game is over!”
Lion Chris auctioned a pink golf ball brought in by Lion Kent Reeves, explaining that if you don’t hit a ball past the Ladies’ Tee box, you have to use the pink ball or hit the ball with your pants around your knees. The winning bidder was Lion Dare Westmoreland for $3. Lion Chris reported that Lion Ken Poindexter was the only birthday and appointed Lion Bob Swanson to lead the Club in singing our “Happy Song” to him to celebrate his 82nd birthday.
Lions, be reminded that the 9/11 Heroes Run to be held Saturday, Sept. 7 at Telegraph Park. The Heroes Run benefits the Travis Manion Foundation (TMF). Anyone who would like to participate in the 5K run/walk/ruck and/or the 1-mile fun run will need to register in advance. Lion Travis Keeney is a local sponsor and organizer.
Lion Robert Wood reminded Lions that they will be helping with the East Texas Taco Fest 2019, to be held on the Peter Whetstone Square on Sept. 14. Activities include a Kids Zone, Lucha Libre wrestling, jalapeno eating contest, Chihuahua Race, salsa dance off, a Margarita Villa, five bands and, of course, tacos.
Lion Robert also announced there would be a short meeting of the board immediately after the meeting.
VP Wood called Lion Chris Horsley to the podium to introduce the program speaker, Brett A. Kinman, Administrator of Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center-Marshall. He was reared in Marshall and has been in the healthcare industry his entire career, serving in several states as well as Texas. He said his mother graduated from Marshall High School in 1957.
Kinman talked about Christus Good Shepherd Marshall going for physician recruitment. They have a new endocrinologist dealing with diseases and disorders of the glands, Dr. Valerie Butler, who is in Marshall on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.
They also have a new family doctor Dr. Charity Echo, and a new MD joining the family clinic next year. Dr. Boylan, a cardiologist, comes every other week; a general surgeon comes on Mondays; and a urologist, Dr. Richier, comes on Fridays. In addition, a pain management specialist, Dr. Vincifora, sees patients on Thursdays.
Kinman told Lions that new doctors want to be out of the office before 5 p.m. and don’t want to work weekends or carry a beeper or cell phone for work. He also reported that a good many surgeons are at or near the retirement age, so it makes it hard for hospitals in the recruitment of new doctors to fill the need.
Quality of life is a key to getting doctors to come to this area. Working in a hospital clinic setting is the new norm for the foreseeable future, with the high cost of education, equipment, building, supplies staff, etc.
Christus Marshall works toward a positive patient experience. Kinman says his mom calls him at least once a week asking about how the hospital is doing — instead of peer pressure, he says he is under “mom” pressure.
He said the hospital has a 73% patient satisfaction rate, and reported that at the end of April 2020, they expect to reach 90%. He also reported that last week, Christus Marshall got a Quality Award from the American Heart/Stroke Association for their great stroke care.
Brett told that they use the acronym “BE FAST” B-balance; E-eyes; F-face; A-arms; S-speech; T-time. Time is very important for treatment of stroke victims.
Kinman reported that surveys let them know how the physicians and staff are doing their jobs and how patients react to them is how they know areas that need improvement.
He reported that the hospital is working to become more involved in the community, beginning with the Back to School Bash next week.
VP Wood thanked Brett for his interesting and informative program and presented him with a Lions writing pen. Lion Wood closed with prayer and adjourned the meeting.