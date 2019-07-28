The Marshall Lions Club met Tuesday, July 23 at the Panola-Harrison meeting room, 410 E. Houston. A lunch of chicken and beef fajitas was served by Jose Tequila Catering.
2nd Vice-President Stacy Bowen called the meeting to order and welcomed Lions with a reminder to turn off or silence cell phones. Lion Stacy asked Lion Ken Poindexter to open the meeting with prayer, followed the pledges of allegiance to the U.S. and Texas flags led by Lion Charles Gillis.
“Lil Liza Jane“ and “Battle Hymn of the Republic” were sung with gusto, led by song leader Lion Kent Reeves, accompanied on the piano is Lion Stacy Bowen.
Acting Lion Tamer Robert Wood welcomed Lions to the meeting and guest Lori Smith, daughter of Lions Brenda and Robert Wood. He reported that there were 21 individuals in the Den today (19 Lions and 2 guests).
Lion Robert also read the Thought for the Day that originated from the newly-elected president of Lions Club International, Dr. Jung-Yul Choi — “It’s always interesting to see something from another vantage point — whether it’s in a new light or from someone else’s perspective. Often, you see things you couldn’t see before. Let your fellow Lions and your community be the sun. Let them shine light on what you may not have seen. You may not agree with how they see things, but only by looking at things clearly in the light of day can we hope to find common ground and perhaps among all those points of view, you’ll be able to see solutions to issues your community faces that you hadn’t been able to see before.” The theme for his presidency is “Let all our lights brighten the darkness.”
Tail Twister Chris Horsley levied fines on a lot of Lions with some adding to the Lions Camp Cans. He fined Lion Ed Hoffman for being late. Lion Chris Congratulated Lion Paul Martin on his prize art piece. He was also excited about the baseball game last night between the As and the Astros, which was won by his Astros, 11-1.
Lion Chris reported that Lion Jim Webb, who lives in Hot Springs Village, Arkansas, and celebrates his 80th birthday today. Lion Jim was a Marshall Lion for many years before his retirement. Lion Chris led the Club in singing our “Happy Song” to him.
Lions, be reminded that the 9/11 Heroes Run will be held Saturday, Sept. 7, at Telegraph Park. The run benefits the Travis Manion Foundation (TMF). Anyone who would like to participate in the 5K run/walk/ruck and/or the 1-mile fun run will need to register in advance. Lion Travis Keeney is a local sponsor and organizer.
TMF executes a bold mission of empowering veterans and families of the fallen to thrive by taking part in our various initiatives. The foundation of TMF programming is positive psychology which can be defined as a field dedicated to studying factors that contribute to individual and community well-being.
Individuals are able to improve their well-being through three areas — finding meaning and purpose in their lives, developing meaningful relationships and fully engaging in activities.
VP Bowen called Lion Chris Horsley to the podium to introduce the program speaker, Darwin Cooper with the East Texas Brewers Guild. Cooper is a former Lion and is retired from the Harrison County Probation Office where he worked as a probation officer.
Lion Chris and Cooper started brewing beer at home in 2012. In that amount of time together, they have brewed over 400 batches of various types of beers.
Each batch of home brewed beer contains approximately 50 bottles of beer. Doing the math to determine exactly how many bottles of beer that is reveals that they have brewed over 20,000 bottles of beer.
Cooper said he has entered his Red Ale in the Bluebonnet Brew Off and was awarded first place two years ago. He will also be entering the award winning Red Ale in the Great American Beer Fest to be held Oct. 3-5 in Denver, Colorado.
Lion Chris told the Lions about a more local beer festival and extended an invitation to anyone that would like to attend. The 4th Annual HomeBierFest will take place from 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Complex in Longview.
Both men said our 39th President, Jimmie Carter, is the true homebrew hero — he and Alan Cranston, a veteran democratic senator from California.
On Oct. 14, 1978, Carter signed the bill H.R. 1337, which contained an amendment sponsored by Cranston. The amendment created an exemption from taxation of beer brewed at home for personal or family use. Essentially, it lifted regulations imposed by Prohibition laws over 50 years previous.
VP Bowen thanked Representative Cooper for his interesting and informative program and presented him with a Lions writing pen. Lion Stacy closed with prayer and adjourned the meeting.