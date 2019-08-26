Special to the News Messenger
The Marshall Lions Club met at noon on Tuesday at the Panola-Harrison meeting room, 410 E. Houston. A delicious luncheon of barbeque brisket was served by Catfish Express Catering.
Vice President Robert Wood called the meeting to order and welcomed Lions with a reminder to turn off or silence cell phones. Lion Robert asked Lion Ken Poindexter to open the meeting with prayer, followed the Pledges of Allegiance to the U.S. and Texas flags, led by Lion Bob Swanson. ”The Yellow Rose of Texas and “Battle Hymn of the Republic” were sung with gusto, led by song leader Lion Dudley Swofford, accompanied on the piano is Lion Stacy Bowen.
Lion Tamer Patrick Owens was absent and Lion Robert welcomed all to the meeting. Guests included Tony Glanton, guest of Lion Heath Parker; Josh Green, sports reporter for KMHT and guest of Lion Ken Poindexter; and Donna Lane, spouse of Lion Stephen Lane. The thought for the day was: “Somewhere, someone else is happy with less than you have.”
Since Coach Jake Griedl had an appointment in Longview for a radio interview, he asked to speak to Lions at the beginning of the meeting. Lion Heath Parker, program chair for August, introduced him. Jake said he grew up in the Houston area, mainly Spring and Tomball, where he graduated high school. He graduated from Concordia University in Seward, Nebraska and Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia, Arkansas.
Griedl has coached in Boerne High School and Lake Travis High School, where they won two state championships, and said he came to East Texas in a “leap of faith” when asked to come to Marshall as offensive coordinator. He was named Head Coach and Athletic Director this year. He mentioned that the renovations on the field house was featured on ESPN recently, having received more than 6 million likes nationwide.
Coach Griedl said he hopes “you all” will be a part of a special group Dec. 21 at Cowboy Stadium when the Marshall Mavericks play for the state championship! He described the adjustment he had to make from being boss instead of assistant coach. He also complimented Marshall for its support of the football teams.
Coach said he had to crunch numbers with Marshall ISD to purchase 13 more helmets this year, and he had praise for Superintendent Jerry Gibson for his support of his department. Griedl reported that he currently has 187 young men in the football program, from freshmen to seniors!
When asked if there was any movement that he noticed to exclude religion in the schools, Coach replied, “We had a group of preachers across the community come pray and bless the lockers,” so he didn’t think so. He also said they stress academics, and they have a mentor study hall once a week where players can get help if they have a need. He also hopes to get ETBU student athletes to come once a week on Sunday to mentor Mav athletes.
Coach Griedl reported that next year is a realignment year and the decision will be made then as to what slot Marshall ISD will play in. He also stated that the quarterback, J. J. Green, has a really good backup in Brent Burris, and that in all there are nine quarterbacks in the system. Griedl said the Mavs want to make the community proud. After a quick picture, Coach left for his interview, with the hearty thanks from Lions!
VP Wood thanked Coach for his interesting and informative program and presented him with a Lions writing pen.
Tail Twister Chris Horsley levied some fines on several Lions and tried to fine Lion Dorthie Craig for undermining his efforts by getting Lions to add to the Lions Camp Cans. He fined a couple of Lions for being late. Lion Chris told a joke about football and had everyone laughing! He asked Lion P. A. Almquist a question from the Monthly Lions International magazine, and she got the correct answer. He also asked if anyone knew what 2x2 District Governor Glenda Boggs’ motto is for this year? The correct answer, by Lion Chuck Abma, was “Keep the pride. Serve!”
Lion Chris also mentioned a newspaper article about the time capsule recently opened after 100 years and mentioned some of the items. He said he was disappointed that there weren’t more interesting items other than coins! Lion Chris said the celebrations this week include the birthdays of Lion Harold Raines and Lion Melinda Gaulden and the 35th wedding anniversary of Lion Chris Horsley and his wife Cynthia. He appointed Lion Stacy Bowen to lead the club in singing our “Happy Song” to them.
Lions, be reminded that the 9/11 Heroes Run to be held Saturday, Sept. 7 at Telegraph Park. The Heroes Run is to benefit the Travis Manion Foundation. Anyone who would like to participate in the 5K run/walk/ruck and/or the 1 mile fun run will need to register in advance. The shortcut link to register for this event is 2019 9/11 Heroes Run Austin, TX, and Lion Travis Keeney is a local sponsor and organizer.
Lion Robert Wood reminded Lions that we will be helping with the East Texas Taco Fest 2019, to be held on Peter Whetstone Square on Sept. 14! There will be great fun for the whole family with a Kids Zone, Lucha Libre Wrestling, Jalapeño Eating Contest, Chihuahua Race, Salsa Dance Off, a Margarita Villa, five great bands and of course, tacos! There will be a sign-up sheet next week.
Lion Wood asked Lion James Thompson to close with prayer and adjourned the meeting.