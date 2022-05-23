Marshall Lions Club recognizes 2022 scholarship recipients

The Marshall Lions Club congratulated their 2022 scholarship recipients during a special recognition ceremony. According to Dudley Swofford, “Applicants were extremely competitive, but three Marshall High School Seniors stood out and received our individual scholarships. If they continue to maintain their college grades, all will be eligible for $2750 in scholarship funds.” The three recipients are Emily Hill, Julie Pham and Angela Sanchez.
While attending Marshall High School, all three served in various capacities to make Marshall High School the best possible. Whether serving in Student Council, National Honor Society, University Scholastic League, Interact, Starfish, athletics and cheerleading, these individuals not only left their mark in Marshall High School, but more importantly, a significant positive impact within the community.
All will utilize the scholarships to further their educational goals. Emily Hill will be attending University of Texas and majoring in economics. Julie Pham will be attending University of Texas at Tyler and majoring in nursing. Angela Sanchez will be attending East Texas Baptist University and will also major in nursing.
If interested in learning more about Marshall Lions Club and/or becoming a Lion, please attend a noon Tuesday meeting in the Panola Harrison Cooperative Building located at 410 E. Houston St. in Marshall.