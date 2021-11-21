Mrs. Richele Langley has been at the helm of Marshall ISD for a little more than a year, however she is no newcomer to education. Her career has led her through several positions from teacher to superintendent.
The last several years she has been a trainer for school boards for the Texas Education Agency. However, the real reason she came to the Lions Club was to keep the club informed about the plans for Marshall ISD for the future.
She had to talk Maverick football for a few minutes. Soon after she arrived, plans were developed to evaluate CTE programs. Some of these can be done in the short term while other parts will take three to five years.
It did not take long to see the need was in the duel enrollment of academic and vocational programs. Texas State Technical College had twenty-five vocational programs to chose. From welding to high line construction to computer technology and many more.
She was quick to point out that not everyone is college material and there are a lot of good high paying jobs.
Another area that needed to be evaluated was the loss of student enrollment. In a little more than a year, Marshall had lost 125 students. Mrs. Langley and school board members divided up in teams and began to interview families of students that had withdrew.
The results were some withdrew for COVID-19 reasons, several others for home schooling and others followed because of family employment. It was not quite as grim as it had first seemed.
She pointed out that Marshall needs better housing. So many 25 to thirty-five-year-old teachers are simply seeking employment elsewhere because of housing.
Also she was quick to point out how well the students who are Spanish are preforming. With time running out, she was presented with a Lions writing pen and the meeting was closed with prayer.