The Marshall Lions Club welcomed Matt Garrett from the Harrison County Agriculture Extension Office, who was on hand to introduce Harrison County’s Farm City Week of Agriculture senior and junior speech contest winners Daisy Plaschke and Reid Haynes. Garrett expressed his thanks for the generosity of Down’s Funeral Home and their support of Farm City Week 2023.
The event was held March 20 to 23 and was proclaimed by the Harrison County Commissioners Court. Each year, the court calls upon the citizens of Harrison County to further agricultural education across the region and seeks support of families, volunteers and educational leaders in this endeavor. This year’s Farm City Week was extremely successful, with the event raising approximately $675,000.
Plaschke is a senior at Hallsville High School, and her goal is to attend Texas A&M University upon graduation. Her speech focused on the mental health and well-being of farmers, ranchers and cowboys. As she started delivering her speech, she relied upon the saying, “The pride goes before the fall!” And for most that have had contact with farmers, ranchers and cowboys, there personality often interjects and conveys, “I am tough and do not require any assistance.” But truth be told, farmers and ranchers across the United States have some of the most demanding jobs that routinely are impacted by the uncertainty of the economy.
And with these uncertainties, a catalyst presents itself that can lead to extreme stress, anxiety, depression or other mental related illnesses. These professionals often struggle with financial concerns such as insurance, land taxes, equipment purchases, catastrophic natural disasters, field isolation and loss of livestock that greatly contributes to stress.
To hear it from Plaschke, these factors play a critical role in farmers and ranchers being nearly two times more likely to die in the United States compared to other occupations. As an example, during the farm crisis of the 1980s, the suicide rate within this profession rose dramatically, with more than 1,000 farmers and ranchers taking their lives by suicide.
Rural Health reports, “Agriculture is unpredictable and a farmer or rancher’s schedule may very different day-to-day depending on the immediate needs of the operation.” These individuals have to battle elements of rain and freezing temperatures impacting their crops, plowing fields and threatening the survival of livestock. These stressors can lead to poor mental health and coping skills which make it difficult maintaining healthy relationships, lacking success in the work environment and/or dealing with the challenges and demands of daily life.
Plaschke conveyed, “The U.S. Department of Agriculture forecasts production costs for farmers and ranchers to reach approximately 459.5 billion in 2023, an increase of 4.1 percent.” Most men in the agriculture industry’s pride prevent discussion of these problems with neighbors — much less with total strangers. While a simple conversation at the feed store or livestock show can be comforting, it is not a cure.
Surprisingly, according to Modern Farmer, the rural regions of the United States that host most of the farm acreage lack strong health care services. While many states have implemented new programs, Texas is just now getting started. The Texas Farmer’s Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Program have been implemented along with the Agristress Helpline.
This helpline for ranchers and farmers is a crisis hotline fully staffed 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. This pilot program started in only five states: Wyoming, Missouri, Virginia, Pennsylvania and Texas. The staff undergoes a program that provides the knowledge and tools to those manning the helpline so they better understand farmer-specific issues.
As Plaschke closed, she reminded all that as a society, we need to help these professionals with social isolation especially considering most of their work is done alone. Establishing connections and spending time away from the farm is important. With additional mental health resources, we all might be able to assist one of our own from falling. Hopefully, it is one of the strongest “cowboys.”
With Plaschke exiting the stage, we welcomed the junior speech winner Reid Haynes. Reid is a fourth-grade student in Marshall ISD. As a 10-year-old, he is extremely impressive and a testimony to the effort of so many furthering agricultural education across the region. Indeed, the future is extremely bright. His speech focused on the dairy cow industry in Harrison County.
While most would not know it, Reid has a lot in common with the Holstein cow. The fact is — both were introduced to Harrison County by Reid’s great great grandfather J.E. Haynes, and for many years, the elder Haynes owned and operated a dairy farm on Texas 154. To hear it from Reid, J.E. Haynes was the 1920s version of Door Dash. Now, he didn’t concentrate on delivery of some of the modern day items. Instead, he utilized his horse and buggy to deliver milk to homes across the county.
In his quest for information and to gain accurate facts, Reid interviewed both of J.E. Haynes’ sons, Billy and Ken Haynes, and through this knowledge he gained appreciation of how his family transformed the dairy business in Harrison County in the late 1940s through the 1950s. In fact, Reid’s great grandfather, Billy Haynes, was in attendance to witness Reid’s presentation, and Reid beamed with pride in its delivery.
According to Reid, in the 1940s and 1950s the Haynes and other dairy farmers would milk their Jersey cows twice per day. Upon completion, this milk would be delivered to the Borden processing plant in Marshall. The United Dairy Industry of Michigan states, “The Holstein cow is bigger than the Jersey cow. Jersey cows are typically brown in color, and the Holstein cow is black and white or red and white.”
Although you can find on any internet search that a Jersey cow can produce about six gallons of milk per day with approximately 4.7 percent butterfat content, the Haynes discovered without the help of Google, that the Holstein cow would produce more milk per day, but with a lower butterfat percentage of 3.7 percent. At the time, the Borden processing plant required four percent butterfat content. With the additional volume the Holstein cow would produce, the Haynes used innovative techniques by mixing the Holstein and Jersey cow milk to not only meet requirements of Borden, but also achieve a greater return on investment.
The first Holstein cow was introduced to Harrison County when Billy Haynes and two other gentlemen took a cattle trailer and headed north until they reached a dairy farm outside of Chicago, Illinois. At the time, the trailer was capable of carrying 12 to 14 cows, and their first load was 12 Holstein cows. Billy Haynes bought four, and the two men traveling with him bought four each. Billy introduced the four Holstein cows with approximately 40 Jersey cows they owned and instantly upped their milk production.
As news spread about Haynes’ purchase, the Haynes’ men became the middle person for the Illinois dairy cow seller and Harrison County dairy farmers who also wanted to purchase cows. When the new Holstein cows were delivered to Harrison County, it would often take buyers a while to pick up their cows. With the cows still needing to be milked, the Haynes team would milk the cows and sell the milk from cows they had not purchased. “Other than the labor, it was free money,” stated Reid.
The Haynes transitioned from the dairy farming business in 1956 when an inspector explained the need to build a new barn with a pipeline system and tank to meet new regulations. With such an expensive investment, the Haynes decided to sell their cows and close the dairy business.
From Reid’s perspective, there are many that still wonder whether the Jersey or Holstein cow is more profitable. Evidently, a study done in 2022 by Michigan State University proved that the Holstein cow is more profitable and truly represents America’s opinion, with 90 percent of all dairy cows being Holstein.
Today, if a person needs milk, they visit a local grocery store. But after all these years, Borden Dairy is still in existence and has 14 plants across America. As you drive the roads across Harrison County, people do not see dairy farms in our county. In many cases, people never knew we had a dairy plant in Marshall. Reid explained that, “during Farm City Week as we celebrate agriculture, it is important to also know the history of agriculture in the region.”
As he closed, Reid reemphasized that long before he was born; his family was instrumental in transforming the dairy business in Harrison County. But to Reid, the most ironic thing about his family’s involvement with dairy cows in Harrison County — he’s allergic to milk.
