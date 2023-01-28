The Marshall Lions Club welcomed newly elected Lions Club District 2-X2 2nd Vice District Governor, Jimmy Cox, on Jan. 24. Cox will assume position as 2-X2’s 2nd Vice District Governor on July 1.
Cox currently serves as District 2-X2 Zone Chairperson, Waskom Chamber of Commerce President and Waskom Lions Club President. Cox grew up in Pritchett and attended college at East Texas State University in Commerce. Upon graduation, he spent 43 years of his life in education, which started in 1977 upon accepting his tenure at Waskom ISD as an agriculture teacher. After promoting up the ranks in Waskom ISD, he served for 19 years as the district’s superintendent. While he is extremely humble, Cox’s best decision during his time as superintendent was hiring a high school football coach that brought back-to-back state titles to Waskom in 2014 and 2015.
In his current role as District Zone Chairperson, Cox oversees five Lions Clubs throughout the zone: the Waskom Lions Club, the Jefferson Lions Club, the Hallsville Lions Club, the Marshall Lions Club and the Hispanic Lions Club. Overall, Cox is extremely impressed with the various clubs throughout the zone and their willingness to make the lives of those living in East Texas the best possible. While there is strength in numbers, Cox is focused on mutual collaboration moving forward to complete service events between multiple clubs across the zone.
Within Waskom ISD, a high school teacher has taken on the role of being a Leo Club sponsor. The Waskom High School program for Leos is open for junior and senior students and current membership is around 100 members that carry out various service projects within the community. Their group meets the second Tuesday of each month to assist with food box preparation, loading and delivery of food boxes to families in Waskom and surrounding areas. Cox’s hope is the Leo programs will be further expanded across the zone and those serving as Leos will someday be future leaders within our Local Lions Clubs and at the District 2-X2 level too.
As Cox closed, he voiced his pleasure with membership trends during the past year. According to Cox, “We entered 2023 with a positive gain of membership within District 2-X2.”
Cox is the first to realize that Lions Clubs struggle from time to time, but with the right initiatives and leadership, it is possible to get any organization back on track. Within East Texas, we have countless people eager to serve the greater good that aligns perfectly with what Lions do every day. The challenge — you have to be aggressive in your search to find those willing to get involved and when found, pursue them until they become Lions.
The Waskom Lions Club will be having a Chili Supper on Monday, March 6 at the Waskom Elementary School Cafeteria from 5 to 7 p.m. Cost is $8 per ticket, and tickets will be available at the door. Chili will be served with or without beans, and crackers, cheese, water, coffee and tea will be available.
For those interested in learning more about Marshall Lions Club and/or becoming a Lion, attend a noon Tuesday meeting in the Panola Harrison Cooperative Building at 410 E. Houston St. in Marshall.